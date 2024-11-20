Premium e-commerce packaging: Balancing aesthetics with logistical challenges
E-commerce packaging for premium products differs significantly from standard packaging. It aims to provide an elevated experience that aligns with luxury brand values and customer expectations, Richard Kretzmann, head of Sales Packaging at Sappi Europe, tells Packaging Insights.
The packaging must withstand the logistical challenges of shipping and deliver a memorable, high-quality tactile and visual experience upon arrival.
“Such a strong and memorable unboxing experience involves using high-end materials that provide exceptional whiteness, brightness and vibrant color reproduction for brands to achieve a sophisticated look that appeals to consumers’ senses and reinforces brand identity,” asserts Kretzmann.
“Since e-commerce packaging must withstand potentially rough handling during shipping, it requires durable materials. Laminating Sappi’s Fusion Topliner to flute or greyboard enhances corrugated packaging that prevents damage while maintaining high-impact branding.”
“This paper is specifically designed to provide a luxurious look and feel with a high level of customization, enabling foil stamping, embossing and other embellishments that amplify brand presence and aesthetics in e-commerce contexts.”
High demand for premium coffee packs
Meanwhile, Innova Market Insight data indicates a 6% year-over-year growth in global F&B launches with premium claims between July 2022 and June 2024. The global market researcher identified the top packaging type in the sector to be Flat Pouch, and Plastic was the top packaging material. More than one in three launches had recyclable claims.
“Between July 2022 and June 2024, the top subcategory with a premium claim was Coffee, followed by Seasonings and Sports Powders. Cakes — Pastries & Sweet Goods were showing the highest growth with a CAGR of 107%, whereas Meat Products and Chocolate Pieces —Unwrapped were also demonstrating high growths,” Jiwon Choi, customer success analyst at Innova Market Insights, tells Packaging Insights.
“The top regions for premium product launches were Western Europe, Asia and North America. Meanwhile, Africa experienced the fastest expansion (+30%), followed by Australasia (+14%) and Asia (+9%).”
High satisfaction and loyalty in premium
Sappi’s premium packaging range combines visual appeal, functionality and sustainability to meet the needs of high-end brands.
“Tailored to high-quality presentation and brand impact, Sappi’s paper and board solutions are popular in industries where brand image is critical, such as cosmetics, luxury goods and high-end consumer electronics,” says Kretzmann.
“Our premium packaging has been shown to drive higher consumer satisfaction and brand loyalty, especially in e-commerce, where packaging serves as the first physical touchpoint with a product. This is a result of our products providing excellent printing, finishing and handling properties.”
At this year’s London Packaging Week, premium products, especially for the spirit beverage sector, were a main theme. Industry experts discussed gaining competitive advantages in the segment amid regulatory changes.
At the show, Stephen Richmond, ESG implementation lead for Hunter Luxury, a UK-based packaging and logistics supplier, emphasized the challenges the luxury sector faces in comparison to other segments of the packaging industry.
“Luxury packaging for years has always been solely about the luxury and unboxing experience, and the trade-off was so well accepted that it would cause damage to the environment. It’s a big challenge creating luxury packaging that is sustainable,” he said.
“It’s a world that we want to live in, where people can enjoy luxury products while knowing they can be properly managed, but this area is one of the biggest challenges the industry faces.”
Sustainability remains central
Algro Design is one of Sappi’s flagship packaging solutions, a paperboard well-regarded for its high whiteness, vivid color reproduction and tactile elegance.
“Sappi’s Fusion Topliner virgin fiber liner creates a flawless, bright white surface with reliable print quality and shelf impact in any containerboard application. The tactile experience of both brand families can create a memorable unboxing experience, reinforcing positive emotions and brand perception” explains Kretzmann.
Sustainability is also central to Sappi’s product offerings, as its packaging papers and boards are manufactured from renewable wood fiber sourced from sustainably managed forests. They are available as FSC Mix Credit or 100% PEFC-certified and are fully recyclable.
Sappi recently introduced Fusion Embossed for increased differentiation.
“This embossed liner, available in Denim and Linen patterns, brings added texture to the packaging design, offering a new dimension in tactile experiences for premium product packaging,” says Kretzmann.