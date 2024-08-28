Xampla partners with Lehmann Ingredients to spread plant-based microencapsulation tech
28 Aug 2024 --- Xampla is entering a collaboration with F&B distributor Lehmann Ingredients to supply its nutrient microencapsulation technology throughout supply chains in the UK.
The venture will offer superior vitamin D fortification in food and beverages by encapsulating it within a microscopic, digestible capsule engineered from plant proteins.
Xampla’s technology works with a range of fat-soluble and fat-suspendable active ingredients, providing enteric release in the digestive system.
Alexandra French, CEO at Xampla, remarks: “Lehmann’s is rightly a highly trusted ingredient supplier, so we are really delighted to be working with them. This partnership is a ringing endorsement of our technology and a huge stride in making it available at scale.
“It’s a huge opportunity for brands who work with Lehmann’s to offer fortified vitamins, delivering the nutrients people need within the products they already love.”
Lehmann Ingredients works with multinational drinks and food manufacturers, including leading producers of soft drinks and plant milks, and is the first distributor to partner with Xampla using this technology.
First launched in collaboration with soft drinks manufacturer Britvic, Xampla microencapsulation capsules improve the stability of nutrients in liquid, protecting them from degradation caused by UV light, pH imbalance and pasteurization.
Xampla says Lehmann’s customers will now be able to offer fortified products without costly ‘overage’ of added vitamins.
Strengthen supply chains
Products that support a healthy lifestyle are a significant trend in the industry, with over half of consumers (57%) preferring to get their vitamins from food and drink rather than tablets, according to consumer research by Lehmann.
Charlie Lehmann, director at Lehmann Ingredients’ says: “Thanks to our supply partnerships, we are able to offer an extensive range of ingredients to meet manufacturer’s formulation objectives. Xampla’s innovative encapsulation solution makes for a very exciting addition to our portfolio.”
“We believe consumers will be really pleased with the results of Xampla’s technology, which enables ‘enteric’ — that is, delayed release — within the digestive system after consumption.”
Beyond food and drink fortification, Xampla offers a portfolio of product applications, including natural plant polymer alternatives to plastics.
The launch follows the recent supply deal announcement by food packaging specialist Huhtamaki and manufacturer 2M Group of Companies to deploy Xampla’s plastic-free Morro Coating on takeaway boxes in place of traditional plastic coatings.
This year, Xampla has raised a total of US$17.6 million in funding to advance the production of its plant-based materials, following a recent financing round that brought in new investors, including clean tech backers CIECH Ventures.