Antares Vision Group launches cloud-based authentication platform for supply chain traceability
28 Aug 2024 --- Antares Vision Group has launched its Food Safety Solution, a cloud-based platform designed to streamline F&B brand owners’ procurement, production and delivery processes while ensuring regulatory compliance.
The system enables brand owners to fully vouch for the authenticity and origin of ingredients and raw materials, manage purchase orders and obtain status updates on subcontractor deliveries.
Further downstream, the platform addresses stringent FSMA mandates with “comprehensive, situation-specific” labeling capabilities that include all required attributes to meet regulatory compliance — particularly those involving the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).
Simultaneously, data collected from various metrics-producing elements in the system inform intra-organizational decision-making.
The solution’s supply chain management elements help streamline procurement, production and delivery processes in a manner that simplifies protocols and satisfies regulatory reporting requirements. It addresses several hurdles to complying with regulations “without impacting overall efficiency.”
“Antares Vision Group’s Food Safety Solution offers a versatile platform ensuring full traceability across the food supply chain, in compliance with FSMA 204,” says John DiPalo, chief strategy officer at ACSIS Tech.
“By enhancing collaboration and visibility through seamless partner connections, leveraging diverse connectivity options, and integrating advanced data collection technologies (barcode, RFID and IoT), it sets a new standard in operational excellence,” he highlights.
“Our recent nomination for the prestigious Technology Excellence Award at this fall’s Pack Expo underscores the significant impact and innovation of our solution, highlighting our commitment to advancing food safety and supply chain integrity.”
The system was developed using ACSIS technology, which is part of Antares Vision Group.
The solution will be showcased for the first time at Pack Expo International 2024 (Chicago, November 3–6), where it has been selected as a Technology Excellence Awards finalist in the Food/Beverage category.
By Benjamin Ferrer