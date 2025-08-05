Activia unveils “gut glow-up” campaign with probiotic yogurt and packaging
Activia is showcasing its reformulated probiotic yogurt cups recipes with “simpler ingredients,” in a science-backed campaign with nutritionist and wellness expert, Dr. Amy Shah. The “Gut Glow-Up” initiative showcases the brand’s new sleek and modern packaging, alongside the product launch of Activia Proactive.
The packaging revamp features a more minimalist front-of-pack aesthetic compared to previous applications, including a new brand icon typeface and simple imagery of the flavoring fruit ingredients featured at the center.
“We’ve seen an organic glow-up among Gen Z and Millennials in particular, who are embracing a healthier mind-and-body approach to wellness,” says Derek Neeley, VP of marketing, Gut Health at Danone North America.
“As a premier probiotic yogurt brand that has been dedicated to educating and supporting consumers for more than two decades, we’re energized by the growing awareness of gut health as a foundation for overall wellness.”
“This momentum presents a unique opportunity to reintroduce Activia — cutting through the noise and helping people feel confident amid the trending conversation around gut health, while also connecting with a new generation discovering our brand for the first time.”
The campaign taps into the virality of the TikTok hashtags #GutHealth and #GutTok, which has amassed more than six billion views. However, a recent Danone study found that half of the US consumers surveyed are unaware that the gut microbiome can impact gut health.
The survey found even more are unaware of how it may impact overall wellness, including immunity, mood, and sleep. Danone research also highlights 63% of US survey respondents are looking for science-backed information as it relates to gut health.
Activia Proactive launch
Activia secured a product placement in the upcoming Disney film Freakier Friday, debuting this month, as a nod toward its two-decade brand history. Aside from its new packaging, the reformulated Activia Probiotic Low Fat Yogurt features 25% less sugar per 4 oz serving.
The product still features Activia’s exclusive probiotic strain that survives the journey to the gut. Its updated formula is rich and creamy, and packed with billions of live and active probiotics.
At the premiere of Freakier Friday, Activia is debuting a limited-edition, crystal ball inspired Glow-Up Bag, containing a coupon for 14 days of Activia.
Meanwhile, Activia’s newest launch, Activia Proactive, is a low-fat, gut-friendly yogurt packed with billions of probiotics and 3 g of prebiotic fiber. Backed by 20 years of research, it offers 10 g of complete protein, no added sugar, and is a good source of calcium and vitamin D.
The product is available in four flavors: vanilla, strawberry, mixed berry, and peach mango.
“Wellness should feel empowering, not overwhelming. So many aspects of our overall health — energy, mood, digestion, even immunity — begin in the gut,” says Shah.
“That’s why I’m excited to partner with Activia to bring a fresh, modern approach to gut health — one that’s rooted in science, grounded in real-life habits, and designed to spotlight the importance of inner health, not just outer glow.”