Packaging in Indonesia: Researchers explore reuse options as circularity barriers prevail
Convenience and economic barriers prevent Indonesia from adopting circular packaging solutions, according to a recent study. To overcome these challenges, researchers from Indonesia and the UK advocate for co-designing solutions with local businesses, updating regulations, and increasing consumer education that fosters trust and environmental awareness.
The study, published in Recycling, analyzed 17 case studies, held two expert workshops, and conducted a focus group discussion with residents in urban and rural areas. The aim was to understand sociocultural, economic, contextual, and regulatory barriers toward circular packaging adoption in Indonesia.
Packaging Insights speaks with Nazli Terzioglu, co-author of the study and research tutor at the Royal College of Art, School of Design, London, about Indonesia’s packaging choices and the four main barriers that stall circularity .
“The most popular packaging choices in Indonesia are single-use plastic packaging, particularly sachets and plastic bags. Most of the food is sold in plastic. Vendors even sell soup and liquids in plastic bags and tie the ends to carry around.”
Sachets are small, disposable packets used for everyday products like shampoo, coffee, and detergent. They are also widely used for food and cosmetics. Terzioglu situates the use of sachets in socioeconomic and cultural factors such as affordability, cultural habits, and hygiene.
She shares: “These factors, combined with limited infrastructure for reusable or circular alternatives, make plastic sachets the default choice for many Indonesians, especially in peri-urban and rural areas.”
Circularity barriers
The researchers identify four barriers to adopting circular packaging in Indonesia: sociocultural, economic, contextual, and regulatory.
Sociocultural barriers include inconvenience, resistance to change, concerns about hygiene, brand loyalty, and a lack of consumer education.
“We all experience how single-use packaging makes our lives easier, as we don’t need to think about cleaning containers, remembering to bring containers for refills, or carrying them. These tasks are required for reusable and refillable packaging,” says Terzioglu.
Additionally, Indonesia faces specific economic barriers that prevent circular packaging adoption. Terzioglu remarks that the country has many low-income or economically vulnerable populations. “Many existing reusable packaging models require upfront deposits or come at a higher cost, which can deter low-income consumers.”
Contextual barriers are linked to local infrastructure and available technology. For example, refill systems can rely on touchscreen interfaces or digital payments, which Terzioglu says are not always practical in rural areas.
Regarding regulatory requirements, she adds: “There’s a lack of supportive policy for refill and reuse systems. Most regulations are focused on downstream, such as recycling, rather than upstream solutions like eliminating unnecessary packaging, reuse, or compostable material.
What about refill solutions?
Circular packaging is a broad concept, and Terzioglu identifies barriers that depend on local situations and the type of packaging. “These barriers don’t exist in isolation. They’re often deeply interconnected and require interdisciplinary approaches to be tackled.”
According to Terzioglu, refillable packaging is feasible but challenging in the Indonesian context. Algramo and Koinpack are two local packaging refill companies that offer refill stations or returnable small containers, but Terzioglu notes that scalability remains a problem.
“It is hard to overcome these barriers as long as cheap and convenient sachets are available everywhere. You can see sheets and sheets of sachets on the walls of warungs (local supermarkets).”
“The feasibility increases when refill models are adapted to local contexts like offering affordable quantities, ensuring cash payment compatibility, and involving trusted community vendors.”
Simple tech to consumer education
The study highlights several practical solutions to overcome the challenges preventing a circular packaging system in Indonesia.
“First, co-designing with users is essential,” says Terzioglu. “When you involve communities, especially those in low-income or rural areas, you can create packaging solutions that are more culturally relevant and tailored to the needs of the local people.”
“Many circular packaging solutions exist that tackle these barriers, but at a small scale. The question is, how can we make them mainstream?”
Another way to increase the adoption of circular packaging solutions is to integrate them into existing retail habits, like bringing refill models into warungs and accepting cash payments.
Additionally, Terzioglu believes simple technology is imperative. “Instead of relying on smartphone apps or touchscreens, which can be a barrier, low-tech or manual systems are more accessible and effective in many Indonesian contexts.”
“Building trust is also critical, especially since hygiene is a big concern for many users. That means offering support at refill stations and ensuring the packaging is visibly clean and well-maintained.”
Terzioglu believes in the role of policy. She calls for regulatory reforms that recognize the potential of safe, viable refill systems and incentives for businesses.
“At the same time, public education campaigns that connect circular packaging to everyday benefits like cleaner neighbourhoods or better health can help shift mindsets. So many amazing people and groups are working on awareness campaigns and education in Indonesia, and should be supported more.”