Albéa expands Latin American footprint with Amfora Packaging acquisition
Albéa Group has acquired Amfora Packaging, a Colombia-based packaging company, to increase its development of plastic packaging for fragrance, cosmetics, and personal care products in Latin America.
Francois Tassart, CEO at Albéa Group, says: “Albéa is taking a proactive step to strengthen its global footprint and complement its existing operations in the US and Mexico.”
“With its strong customer intimacy, Amfora Packaging will give Albéa direct access to key beauty and personal care players. It will help us continue serving our international customers at their best and meet the growing demand for local sourcing.”
Amfora Packaging was founded in 2015 by combining two family-owned businesses: Intecplast in Bogotá and Pieriplast in Lima.
Bertrand de la Tour d’Artaise, SVP for Strategy, Merger and Acquisitions at Albéa Group, adds, “This acquisition is a strong milestone in our ambition to lead the beauty packaging industry across all key geographies.”
“We couldn’t have found a better partner. Our two companies share the same passion for customers, a commitment to innovation, and a common DNA rooted in culture, business vision, and social responsibility.”
Recently, Albéa Tubes supplied L’Oréal with packaging for its Cool Silver range of grey hair care products. It also equipped Laboratoires SVR with recyclable and lightweight packaging for its Sensifine Makeup Remover Balm.