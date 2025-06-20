African Development Bank: Tackling waste management challenges with regulations and investments
Effective waste management strategies across Africa continue to be hindered by imported waste, lack of recycling infrastructure, and fragmented policies, according to Sarra Ovuike, chemicals and waste specialist consultant for the African Development Bank (AfDB).
She argues that financial investment from institutions like the AfDB can positively impact the development of local waste management streams and the work of waste pickers in Africa.
Packaging Insights speaks to Ovuike about Africa’s waste management challenges, including fractured policy and “deeply rooted challenges” that hinder progress toward efficient packaging recycling infrastructure.
The AfDB is a financial institution that supports African countries’ economic development and social progress. It tackles waste management and pollution in Africa by investing in waste management services, identifying policy gaps, promoting inclusive governance, and integrating the informal waste sector.
“What we need now is consistent implementation and investment tailored to our realities,” says Ovuike.
The AfDB frequently collaborates with the African Circular Economy Alliance (ACEA) to create regional circular economies that are crucial for the viability of circular packaging and plastics recovery industries.
Global waste in one continent
report highlights that waste infrastructure systems in many African countries are overwhelmed by volume, especially in rural and rapidly urbanizing areas. The problem persists despite local communities and regulations attempting to curb the growing plastic pollution problem.A recent ACEA
“A misconception about plastic waste management in Africa is that we are the main contributors to our plastic problems,” says Ovuike. “Much of the non-recyclable waste that pollutes our environment originates from elsewhere.”
According to GAIA, an NGO that combats rising plastic pollution in Africa, the continent receives large volumes of packaging and plastic waste from the Global North. Most of this waste cannot be recycled locally and contributes to pollution burdens in already strained waste systems.
Ovuike continues: “Another misconception is that the continent doesn’t care about or understand plastic waste management. The truth is quite the opposite. Across the continent — from South Africa to Morocco — there are grassroots movements, community recyclers, and even government-led reforms actively driving change.”
The AfDB supports initiatives that integrate informal workers into waste systems, improving material recovery rates and livelihoods.
Aligning reality and policy
The AfDB also supports informal workers and bolster waste management systems by collaborating with high-level political platforms, such as the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment and initiatives like the ACEA, to build political momentum and harmonize policies on circular economy and pollution.
The ACEA report indicates that 64% of plastic waste in Africa is mismanaged, far above the global average of 22%, with only 6% recycled. Moreover, most African countries lack approved standards for food-contact rPET, creating regulatory uncertainty and trade barriers.
“Most African countries are battling with outdated systems while trying to enforce progressive bans and regulations, while often lacking the full resources needed to do so effectively,” says Ovuike.
“But there is hope — initiatives led by the AfDB and regional alliances like ACEA are laying the groundwork for continent-wide standards and systems. What we need now is consistent implementation and investment tailored to our realities.”
GAIA highlights how Africa contributes to 5% of global plastic production and 4% of plastic consumption, yet suffers disproportionately from pollution due to poor infrastructure and foreign waste dumping.
Ovuike adds: “As a firm believer in our continent’s potential, it pains me to see how packaging waste continues to choke our cities and coastlines.”
From pollution to prosperity
Ovuike argues that investments from financial backers like the AfDB can help African countries harmonize policy and finance waste management schemes. For example in January, the AfDB approved a multi-stakeholder initiative to tackle plastic pollution and chemical waste in 11 African countries.
According to the AfDB, the project is the first of its kind and represents a significant milestone in driving financing plastic pollution management. Such investments can be key to enhancing plastic packaging waste management in Africa.
“Investment for transformation isn’t just about money — it is also about trust, empowerment, and long-term partnership. It’s about betting on African creativity, resilience, and ingenuity,” says Ovuike.
Investment can help build collection, sorting, and recycling infrastructure for post-consumer packaging waste. Financing models can “accelerate change” by rewarding circular packaging design, reusable packaging start-ups, and bio-based alternatives.
“With the right financial and technical backing, we can revolutionize our waste systems: from building robust recycling infrastructure and empowering informal waste pickers to scale up sustainable and innovative packaging solutions while generating many green jobs,” she says.
“We have big hopes for Africa, and we believe that smart, ethical investment can help us transition from pollution to prosperity.”