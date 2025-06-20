Modepack introduces lignin-based mailers to cut carbon emissions
European packaging manufacturer Modepack has launched the Lignin Mailing Bag, an environmentally sustainable alternative to traditional packaging crafted from a blend of post-consumer recycled LDPE and Lignin Industries’ Renol, a bio-based thermoplastic derived from lignin.
The product is the result of a collaboration between Modepack and Swedish start-up Lignin Industries.
By incorporating Renol, the Lignin Mailing Bag is said to offer CO2 emission reductions of up to 60–70% compared to bags made with conventional recycled plastic films.
The carbon reductions were achieved by replacing petroleum-based polymers with renewable feedstocks, repurposing industrial waste, and the reduced energy demands of the production process, explains Modepack.
Jure Širić, managing director at Modepack, says: “This is not just another sustainable mailer. It’s a shift in material science that enables a better future for packaging. By using Renol, we’ve been able to develop a solution that meets the real-world needs of businesses — performance, cost-efficiency, and sustainability — all in one.”
Aligning with demands and infrastructure
The Lignin Mailing Bags are moisture-resistant, tear-proof, and tested for courier and e-commerce logistics. The new product is compatible with existing recycling systems and is said to be easier to process than conventional plastic poly mailers.
Modepack highlights that the Lignin Mailing Bags help businesses meet climate goals and meet rising consumer and regulatory demands for eco-conscious packaging.
“Across Europe and the US, businesses are navigating a complex and rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. From the EU Packaging Regulation to the US Plastics Pact, regulatory frameworks are increasingly aligned with circular economy principles — demanding reductions in single-use plastics, increased recyclability, and more responsible sourcing,” says the company.