AGI Greenpac expands to Middle East as glass packaging demand grows
AGI Greenpac has inaugurated its regional office in Dubai to serve its customers in the Middle East better and capitalize on the region’s growing demand for high-quality packaging solutions.
AGI Greenpac is an Indian packaging products company with glass packaging, PET products and security caps & closure businesses.
The Middle East glass packaging sector is predicted to grow, projected to reach US$12.44 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.41%, according to AGI Greenpac. F&B sectors are the largest consumers, followed by pharmaceuticals and personal care.
This growth creates an opportunity for AGI Greenpac’s high-quality, durable glass packaging, security caps and closure products.
“The opening of AGI Greenpac’s Dubai office marks a pivotal step in our global expansion strategy,” says Rajesh Khosla, chief operating officer at AGI Greenpac.
“We are well-positioned to capitalize on the robust growth of the Middle East’s F&B and pharmaceutical sectors. Our local presence will enable us to deliver tailored packaging solutions that meet the specific needs of our customers in the region.”
A stronger market presence
Fueled by a diverse population of residents, expatriates and tourists, AGI Greenpac says the region presents a favorable business environment for AGI Greenpac’s glass packaging and other businesses.
Manpreet Singh, president of International Sales and chief strategy officer at AGI Greenpac, says: “The opening of our Dubai office marks a strategic milestone for our company. This new office will allow us to strengthen our presence in the Middle East, fostering deeper customer relationships, adapting to local market dynamics and delivering innovative, sustainable packaging solutions.”
AGI Greenpac has committed US$27.34 million in FY25 to future-proof its manufacturing operations. The investment will focus on advanced furnaces and technology upgrades, enabling the company to debottleneck its production capacity and enhance product quality and consistency.