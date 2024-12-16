Ardagh Glass Packaging equips Swedish gin producer with lightweight bottles
Ardagh Glass Packaging-Europe (AGP-Europe) is supplying new glass bottles for Hernö Gin, a Swedish craft gin company. The glass bottles are 100 g lighter than the previous design and have an increased recycled cullet content.
The 500 mL glass bottles are the first bespoke product for Hernö Gin, and include an improved graphic profile and the Hernö copper still.
AGP-Europe indicates that the new bottles reduce carbon emissions by 31%.
“We are proud to present a visual upgrade to the Hernö bottle that is also a major sustainability investment. Moving production to Ardagh in Sweden minimizes our transport, thereby significantly lowering our climate footprint. We think this is an important and sustainable choice,” says Emma Edfors, CEO at Hernö Gin.
Magnus Ridefjord, sales manager, AGP-Sweden, adds: “The new bottles have been produced on the multi-production line at AGP-Limmared in Sweden, which offers the flexibility of producing different bottle shapes and sizes together.”
The first bottle designs to be launched are Hernö Gin bestsellers: Hernö Dry Gin, Hernö Old Tom Gin and Hernö Botanical Gin.
Glass product launches
Glass is in demand for companies wanting to incorporate sustainable materials into their brand. Companies like AGP are increasingly investing and partnering with brands to increase the efficiency of glass production.
AGP-North America supplies the cold brew company Chameleon Organic Coffee with tailor-made glass bottles. By moving from imported glass packaging to US-made products, Chameleon Organic Coffee has reduced transportation by 7,000 miles.
Moreover, Owens-Illinois Glass invested €95 million (US$103 million) into two of its French glass packaging production facilities. The investments aim to upgrade the sustainability, flexibility and productivity of the company’s operations in Gironcourt-sur-Vraine and Reims.