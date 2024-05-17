Aimplas develops edible active coating to slash citrus fruit spoilage throughout Mediterranean
17 May 2024 --- Aimplas has been officially recognized for contributions to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) “Zero Hunger” by developing edible packaging coatings for citrus fruits, made from fruit pulp waste, which help reduce fungal rot.
Aimplas’ research was carried out as part of the BiOrangePack project, which aims to increase the efficiency, sustainability and competitiveness of the organic citrus supply chain in the EU-Med area. The project focuses on reducing post-farming fruit losses caused by fungal pathogens.
The Spanish Global Compact Network and the Rafael del Pino Foundation gave a public commendation to the research at its recent “go!ODS Awards” for work toward SDGs.
Aimplas says the coatings initiative helps ensure the sustainability of food production systems and the application of resilient agricultural practices that increase productivity and production, one of the goals of the 2030 agenda.
Irene Ríos, food packaging researcher at Aimplas, says: “One of the greatest challenges for the trade and consumption of citrus fruits is their perishability. Fungal rot is the main cause of post-harvest losses. That’s why, together with the 13 partners of the BiOrangePack Project, we are working to overcome this problem and improve the efficiency, sustainability and profitability of the post-harvest processing chain of organic citrus fruits.”
Extending shelf life
The BiOrangePack project aims to find a more efficient logistics system in the citrus trade and the use of active and ecological packaging that protects and extends the shelf life of oranges and lemons.
Specific goals include reducing post-harvest rot loss by up to 30% with non-toxic and ecological treatments and extending the shelf life of oranges from 40 to 50 days and of lemons from 60 to 70 days.
“Food waste is a serious social and economic issue, but it also represents a major environmental problem because not only is food wasted, but so are the resources used to produce food that will not be consumed, resulting in an unnecessary increase in the production of GHG,” asserts Ríos.
“By reducing food waste, we’re making a great contribution to environmental protection and adaptation to and mitigation of climate change through the efficient use of productive resources.”
Innova Market Insights pegged “Breakthrough Barriers” a top trend for 2024, noting the movement away from plastics and toward fiber-based solutions has led to the challenge of replicating grease and moisture protection and shelf life without using plastic.
Edible active packaging
Aimplas’ BiOrangePack also aims to reduce waste from the industrial transformation of fruits into juices and essences by up to 80% by using citrus pulp waste to develop these active coatings against fungal rot.
The coatings can be applied to the fruit itself as edible active packaging or as individual paper wrappers.
The use of waste to develop active packaging is aligned with the stable, sustainable supply of food and the use of environmentally friendly natural materials.
Furthermore, the use of natural additives sourced from fruit pulp to develop active packaging for citrus fruits presents major environmental advantages compared to synthetic additives because chemical products are not used — reducing pollution.
Five of the biggest citrus-producing countries in the Mediterranean region are participating in the BiOrangePack project, including the EU’s two main citrus-producing countries (Italy and Spain), the two major citrus exporters (Spain and Turkey), two dynamic North African citrus producers in expansion (Algeria and Tunisia), the main EU country producing organic citrus fruits (Italy) and the EU’s main citrus fruit importer (France).
