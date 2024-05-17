IFCO equips Baltic retailer with reusable fresh produce containers
17 May 2024 --- Latvia-based Rimi, one of the Baltic region’s top retailers, is adopting IFCO’s reusable packaging containers (RPCs), replacing one-way cardboard boxes previously utilized for 95% of its fresh fruit and vegetable flows. The remaining 5% replace rigid crates.
The standardized crate types across the supply chain simplify admin and deliver environmental gains in reverse logistics due to the collapsible nature of the IFCO crates. The move promises increased operational efficiency and procedural transparency, simplifying logistic processes from farms to store shelves.
“By partnering with IFCO, we are on a path to achieve an estimated CO2 saving of 3,500 tons per year, demonstrating the tangible environmental benefits of the collaboration,” shares Zanda Sadre, Baltic corporate responsibility and communications director at Rimi.
“Additionally, the switch to sustainable packaging ensures that we are future-proofing our business by already aligning with the upcoming EU PPWR regulation.”
IFCO says Rimi’s decision to utilize RPCs for import and export flows further solidifies its position as an industry leader committed to driving sustainability initiatives within the region’s fresh grocery sector.
“We are proud to partner with Rimi and set a new standard for sustainability in the Baltics’ fresh grocery sector. With this collaboration, we can inspire positive change and pave the way for a greener supply chain in the region,” comments Daniel Schellenberg, IFCO’s vice president for CEE and ACH.
Baltic updates
IFCO recently acquired Bepco, a reusable packaging pooling company based in Tallinn, Estonia. Bepco operates a meat and dairy crate pool in the Baltics, enabling IFCO to expand its market presence and diversify its product portfolio in the region.
Meanwhile, Estonia’s packaging law incentivizing reusable materials sparked a heated debate.
Also in the region, Latvia celebrated two years since the inception of its beverage packaging deposit system in February. It was reported by the national system manager SIA Depozīta Iepakojuma Operators that citizens returned 80% of packaged units to the deposit system, with certain packaging types achieving return rates exceeding 90%.
Edited by Radhika Sikaria