Beyond The Headlines: Pringles switches to bag for first-ever puffed offering, Dow partners for waste-derived pyrolysis oil

17 May 2024 --- This week in industry news, Kellanova’s Pringles launched its first bagged snack range. Meanwhile, Dow and Freepoint Eco-Systems partnered to produce virgin-like plastics in Dow’s US Gulf Coast operations and foodservice packaging supplier Imperial Dade acquired two companies.
In brief: Launches and releases
Kellanova’s Pringles marketed its first bagged snack range, moving away from cans. The new line-up is available in the US in three flavor varieties: Pringles Mingles Cheddar & Sour Cream, Pringles Mingles Sharp White Cheddar & Ranch and Pringles Mingles Dill Pickle & Ranch.
ATS Tanner launched a PCR banding film. FTN PCR35 is an environmentally friendly, high-strength banding film with 35% PCR content that can be sealed using ultrasonic and heat sealing technologies. The banding film reduces the need for virgin plastics and is manufactured from high-quality PP.
Paulig introduced “the first” easy-open recyclable vacuum packaging for coffee. The new Paulig recyclable vacuum packaging will be available to consumers in Finland and Estonia from this spring onward on Paulig’s products, including Paulig Mundo Original and Paulig Café New York vacuum packaging. The new packaging is recognizable by the white inside and can be sorted for plastic collection.
Albéa Cosmetics & Fragrance unveiled a newcomer in the lipstick product range in reduced environmental footprint packaging. Pure Kiss is fully PET-based, making it a monomaterial solution and therefore recyclable. The square-shaped lipstick integrates the Unigreen mechanism, a new 100% PET mechanism consisting of three pieces. Unigreen was designed with a swivel torque to allow an easy and secure refill.
In brief: Business news
Dow and Freepoint Eco-Systems Supply & Trading announced an agreement for an estimated 65,000 metric tons annually of certified-circular, plastic waste-derived pyrolysis oil. The aim of the partnership is to produce new, virgin-grade equivalent plastics in Dow’s US Gulf Coast operations. Dow and Freepoint Eco-Systems are building a recycling system that converts plastic waste into valuable materials and fosters a circular plastics economy in North America. The pyrolysis oil will be produced at a new advanced recycling facility owned and operated by Freepoint Eco-Systems Eloy Recycling, a Freepoint Eco-Systems affiliate. The facility will process end-of-life plastic waste in the region by converting that waste into recycled pyrolysis oil. For every metric ton of plastic waste, approximately 70% is expected to be converted to pyrolysis oil and sold exclusively to Dow for phase one of the facility, beginning in 2026.
Raja and Ranpak signed a new commercial agreement to grow the sales of paper-based cushioning packaging solutions in Europe. Suitable for e-commerce, the packaging protects products from external shocks and temperature fluctuations during shipping. Under the new agreement, Raja and Ranpak will cooperate in the development of paper-based cushioning solutions using the Ranpak R&D facility in Kerkrade, the Netherlands, and feedback from Raja’s customers.
In brief: Acquisitions
Imperial Dade, a North American distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products and janitorial supplies, announced the acquisition of 3G Packaging. The transaction represents the 86th acquisition of Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s platform, 3G’s customers can expect the same customized service coupled with a diversified offering of products and solutions. Furthermore, Imperial Dade announced the acquisition of Canpaco — the 87th acquisition under the current leadership. Canpaco provides value-added services and access to a diversified product while reducing environmental packaging waste.
