South Australia delays plastic sticker ban amid producer pushback
The state of South Australia has postponed its ban on non-compostable plastic fruit stickers after producers raised concerns about the cost of compostable alternatives.
At a roundtable discussion held by South Australia’s Deputy Premier and Minister for Environment, Susan Close, stakeholders such as Citrus SA, Citrus Australia, Bache Brothers, and Venus Fruits flagged issues about inconsistent labeling rules, lack of compostable alternatives, and subsequent increased costs.
The ban was set to take effect in September and would have forbidden stickers on fresh produce.
According to the Australian Plastics Flows and Fates Study 2021–22, 5.62 billion plastic labels are picked off fruit and vegetables annually.
“Plastic stickers on fruit and vegetables are problematic as they are small plastic items attached directly to food and often end up in compost bins,” Cip Hamilton, plastics campaign manager at the Australian Marine Conservation Society, tells Packaging Insights.
“Most plastic fruit stickers are not compostable — they contaminate compost and, ultimately, our soils.”
However, growers and industry groups warn that a plastic sticker ban could increase costs and fragment Australia’s national supply chain.
Citrus SA, an organization representing citrus growers in South Australia, highlights that the likely increased costs that would result from the ban are especially significant as it is the first state to implement such a ban.
Rethinking label solutions
Plastic labels can help track and identify fresh produce, and provide clear information for consumers. But Hamilton highlights that Australia’s Food Standards Code does not require stickers to track and trace fruit or vegetables.
She stresses that once the plastic stickers are in the environment, they are “almost impossible” to recover.
“Plastic fragments can cause devastating impacts to our wildlife and ecosystems,” adds Hamilton.
Last year, UK supermarket Tesco worked with fruit supplier Westfalia to engrave avocados with product information using laser technology, replacing plastic stickers.
In a recent special report, ATS Tanner, Fresh Inset, Huhtamaki, and Sealpac, told us how technology can enhance the shelf life of fruit and vegetables while minimizing the environmental impact of packaging.