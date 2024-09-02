AkzoNobel releases new can coating to replace PFAS and bisphenol-based substances
02 Sep 2024 --- AkzoNobel is launching a new high-performance internal coating technology free of all bisphenols, styrene, PFAS and formaldehyde.
Branded Accelshield 300, the product is an inside spray coating for beverage cans which delivers advanced corrosion protection, flexibility and sensory performance.The company says it is designed to help customers “navigate the future regulatory landscape.”
“Our Accelshield 300 technology is further proof of our commitment to helping customers make the transition to a bisphenol-free world,” explains Chris Bradford, marketing director at AkzoNobel’s Industrial Coatings business.
“We’re providing the market with a more sustainable alternative that comes with even better performance, and because it far exceeds current regulations, we’re confident this will be a long-term solution.”
The product provides enhanced production efficiency by curing rapidly — helping to reduce both energy costs and consumption — laboratory and brand testing have also revealed that the Accelshield 300 technology offers improved flavor performance, compared with earlier solutions on the market.
“We’re using our expertise and experience to develop viable and safe technologies that will ensure continuity of supply to keep the can and canning lines running,” adds Bradford. “Our goal is to shape the future together with our industry stakeholders so we can help them stay ahead of the curve and seize the competitive advantage.”
The introduction of the new product closely follows the launch of Accelshield 700 – a styrene-free and bisphenol-free beverage end internal coating – and the Accelstyle 100 and 200 overprint varnishes for two-piece aluminum beverage cans, which are free of bisphenols, styrene and PFAS.
