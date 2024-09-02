Siegwerk, Tripack and Multi-Plastics to unveil shrink sleeve on clear PET at Label Expo Americas 2024
02 Sep 2024 --- Siegwerk, Multi-Plastics and Tripack have joined forces to introduce a fully recyclable shrink sleeve water bottle project, set to debut at Label Expo Americas 2024 from September 10-12 in Chicago, US.
This Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) approved project, developed for the English Mountain Spring Water Company, demonstrates the collective drive to push the boundaries of packaging technology.
Central to this initiative is Multi-Plastics’ Envirocycle PET shrink sleeve film, a material containing 30% post-consumer recyclate. This eco-friendly film is said to ensure the structural integrity of the water bottle. By integrating this material, the project can reduce environmental impact and enhance the quality of recycling processes and prevent clumping.
Siegwerk’s contribution to the project is the company’s Cirkit de-inking primer technology, when used in conjunction with its Sicura Orbis ink, enables the shrink sleeve labels to be “easily de-inked” during the recycling process. This is said to result in clean, uncontaminated PET flakes with minimal impact on wash water.
Earlier this summer, Siegwerk introduced its Cirkit Clear Prime UV E02, its first UV flexo de-inking system for the European market. This new primer technology improves the recovery of high-quality recyclates from labeled plastic packaging, making them suitable for reuse.
Tripack played a key role by leveraging its expertise in application technology to integrate PET shrink sleeves onto PET bottles.
This collaboration followed the APR-approved design guidelines, including the use of shrink sleeve materials and inks that meet the standards for preferred design recognition.
Last month, Brook and Whittle’s recyclable shrink sleeve solution for brands that need light-blocking packaging and are looking to transition from opaque plastic to clear PET gained recognition from two organizations for its performance and compatibility with recycling systems.