Bristol Waste Company opens processing plant for regional material circularity
Bristol Waste Company has inaugurated a materials recycling facility in Avonmouth, UK. The plant aims to transform waste recycling capabilities in Bristol and the Southwest.
The £5 million (US$ million) materials recycling facility in Avonmouth spans 2,160 square meters.
Richard Williams, managing director at Bristol Waste Company, says: “Bristol has long been a leader in recycling. We’ve held the top spot for recycling among comparable English cities for eight years.”
“The new facility will provide a significant increase in capacity for processing, including sorting and baling. We are not only improving our own operations, serving the council and our residents, but providing a valued service for businesses across the region to manage their recyclables more sustainably.”
Less waste and more recyclate
The plant will lead to less waste and more items made from recycled materials, as it aims to handle and recover higher rates of plastic, metal, and cardboard. This will reduce reliance on unused raw materials and cut carbon emissions, according to the company.
The new facility houses sorting and processing equipment, increasing Bristol Waste’s capacity to handle a range of recyclable materials.
The project is a partnership with Encon Construction and is said to mark a step forward in Bristol Waste’s and Bristol City Council’s commitment to providing sustainable waste management solutions.
“The opening of this new materials recycling facility at Avonmouth is a significant occasion for both Bristol Waste Company and our owners Bristol City Council. It marks the start of increased capabilities for our city’s recycling efforts. Efforts that will benefit residents, stakeholders, and businesses using our commercial services,” says Williams.