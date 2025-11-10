Albert Heijn switches chicken containers to bags, slashing plastic use
- Albert Heijn is replacing rigid plastic chicken containers with flexible bags, cutting packaging use by 60% and saving over 200,000 kg of plastic per year.
- The switch expands previous packaging-reduction efforts across the retailer’s range.
- The initiative reflects Albert Heijn’s broader sustainability strategy to reduce environmental impact through packaging design.
Albert Heijn is shifting part of its chicken packaging from rigid plastic containers to bags. The Dutch retailer says the move reduces packaging use by 60% and plastic by more than 200,000 kg annually.
The updated chicken packaging is said to optimize space and allow for improved transport and storage conditions.
Albert Heijn says the new packaging is also easier to use. Where customers previously had to remove the chicken from the container, they can simply cut open the new packaging and tip the chicken into the pan. The package contains just as much chicken as the previously used container.
Nienke Tjerkstra, responsible for sustainability and health at Albert Heijn, says: “By packaging our products more intelligently, we can reduce our impact on the environment every year.”
“That’s why we’re constantly looking at how we can use less packaging. By packaging the chicken in bags instead of containers, we need significantly less packaging while maintaining the flavor and freshness our customers expect. This way, we demonstrate that sustainability, convenience, and flavor can go hand in hand.”
Retail packaging reductions
After switching from containers to bags in 2022 to reduce the amount of plastic used in chicken legs, saving 130,000 kg annually, the chicken fillets, tenderloins, cubes, and stir-fry pieces are now also following suit.
In 2021, Albert Heijn introduced bagged packaging for its ground meat. By moving away from container-based ground meat, the retailer says it has saved approximately 500,000 kg of plastic annually since 2021.
The transition from container to bag resulted in annual plastic reductions of 60,000 kg for fresh pasta, 130,000 kg for herbs, and 400,000 kg for pre-packaged cheese. The packaging for bean sprouts, bami and nasi vegetables, ham and bacon strips, hamburgers, and potatoes from the refrigerated section was also converted from containers to bags.
