Mondelēz and DS Smith trial paper tubs for Cadbury Heroes at Tescos
Key takeaways
- Mondelez International and DS Smith are testing 300,000 Cadbury Heroes paper tubs in Tesco stores across the UK.
- Consumers can share feedback via a QR code inside the lid.
- The collaboration supports Mondelez’s push to cut virgin plastic and enhance sustainable packaging solutions.
Mondelēz International and DS Smith have partnered to trial 300,000 Cadbury Heroes paper tubs in Tesco stores across the UK from October.
Consumers can give feedback on the trial by scanning the QR code on the inside of the lid, which also provides more information on packaging and materials. The tubs feature an on-pack recycling label to help consumers with disposal information.
Joanna Dias, UK sustainability lead at Mondelēz International, says: “We are extremely proud to announce the new Cadbury Heroes paper tubs and are excited to hear consumer feedback on the new packaging.”
“The paper tubs demonstrate Mondelēz’s commitment to driving sustainable packaging solutions, and this test and learn initiative in partnership with Tesco will help inform our long-term efforts to reduce virgin plastic.”
Paper chocolate tub
DS Smith produced the paper tub for chocolates following “several years of R&D,” according to the paper packaging manufacturer.
Paul Clarke, managing director for UK & Ireland at DS Smith, says: “This project showcases our close collaboration with Mondelēz International to deliver more innovative packaging in response to growing consumer demand for sustainable solutions that make a positive impact.”
“It demonstrates how we can design our waste without compromising on quality or design — from the rounded corners for enhanced shelf appeal, and high-quality print that supports standout branding.”
Ongoing partnership
The announcement of the paper tubs coincides with the beginning of the festive season, when Cadbury’s Heroes become popular as treats or gifts.
The trial is Mondelēz and Tesco’s second initiative. They recently introduced 1.8 million Cadbury Crunchie multipacks to stores, with 60% less outer plastic packaging per pack compared to a standard multipack format.
James Bull, head of packaging at Tesco, says: “We are delighted to be working with Mondelēz on another sustainable packaging initiative which will support our mission to eliminate preventable packaging waste.”
Recently, Cadbury launched color-changing packaging in May for its limited-edition summer chocolate bar range. When chilled, the Chill to Reveal campaign used thermochromic technology to reveal a deep blue coloring.