Aliplast publishes operational guidebook for recyclable cosmetic packaging
06 Mar 2024 --- Aliplast’s (Hera Group) latest white paper offers new operational guidelines for manufacturers in the cosmetics industry designing easily recyclable cosmetic packaging.
It is touted as the “first time the industry has contributed to a paper containing guidelines for sustainable packaging design for the cosmetics industry” and is in keeping with the guidelines of Recyclass and SPICE (Sustainable, Packaging Initiative for CosmEtics), a European initiative led by plastic recyclers and the cosmetics industry.
The document “Plastic Packaging in the Cosmetic Sector — a guide for a more circular production” was developed in collaboration with Cosmetica Italia, Italy’s National Association of Cosmetic Companies and offers suggestions on how to design for maximum recyclability at the end of life.
Zeroing in on individual plastic types
The guidelines offer a straightforward operational approach for each individual type of plastic container, including PET, HDPE, PP, PE and PP.
With additional input from the Hera Group’s Circular Economy Team, advice is then provided for every polymer on how to design each packaging component: main body, closure system, container color, barrier layers, labeling and use of decoration inks.
“This guide is an opportunity for the entire cosmetics supply chain, which is strongly moving toward increasingly circular and resource-conscious products. This is not the first time Aliplast has made its know-how available for this strategic Italian market,” says Carlo Andriolo, CEO of Aliplast.
“For some time, in fact, Aliplast has been collaborating with companies in the cosmetics sector to develop innovative packaging solutions in recycled plastic, thanks in part to the Aliplast Lab, where, together with our customers, we design products that are equal to a virgin material in terms of aesthetics and technical characteristics.”
White paper released alongside innovations
The white paper will be presented later this month at the Cosmoprof beauty industry trade fair in Bologna, Italy.
Aliplast will also showcase a suite of sustainable innovations — designed to elevate “transparency, gloss, strength and versatility” — alongside circular solutions at the event.
The specialist will exhibit its activities to transform plastic waste into high-quality materials that can be used in various applications.
“While cosmetic product packaging once struggled to hold together visual, commercial, and environmental concerns, today the circular economy principles guide much of the innovation in the beauty sector,” states Aliplast.
Among other recent cosmetic packaging sector highlights this week, Cosmeto Pack launched a web tool that calculates the potential health risks — including Skin irritation and allergy sensitization — associated with plastic compounds leaching from packaging into products.
By Benjamin Ferrer