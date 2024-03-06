DS Smith launches corrugated packs for fresh fish to slash plastic usage
06 Mar 2024 --- DS Smith is launching its DryPack seafood box in North America, replacing non-recyclable expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam boxes. DS Smith’s DryPack is a no-leak, water-resistant and recyclable box that, when packed with ice, can keep fish fresh below 40 degrees Fahrenheit (4 degrees Celsius) for over 40 hours in cold chain operations.
DryPack is reportedly the only containerboard seafood box approved for air freight by the International Air Transport Association, enabling seafood processors to ship fresh fish safely.
The boxes ship flat to seafood processors — requiring 81% less space than EPS foam boxes — and are easy to assemble manually or using automation equipment, says the corrugated fiber packager.
“DS Smith is excited to provide the North American seafood industry with a proven, 100% recyclable, fiber-based box that meets uncompromising standards for transporting fresh fish,” says Steven Rose, managing director for Packaging at DS Smith North America Packaging and Paper (NAPP).
“By shipping empty DryPack seafood boxes flat at a lower price — and moving customers away from non-recyclable EPS boxes and the waste disposal fees those boxes generate — we can give seafood processors an opportunity to increase efficiency and reduce their supply chain costs along with their carbon footprint.”
Recyclability for fresh produce packs
DS Smith NAPP is now manufacturing DryPack boxes at its US specialty packaging plants using its Greencoat technology — a food-safe, moisture-resistant, recyclable coated box solution with United States Department of Agriculture, US Food and Drug Administration and Canadian Food Inspection Agency certifications.
The technology is also used in the fresh poultry and produce industries to replace non-recyclable, wax-coated boxes.
Norway-based salmon producer and DS Smith customer Kvarøy Arctic depends on the solution’s recyclability and reliability as a water-resistant and versatile packaging solution. “Our packaging in corrugated board is a win for both the environment and our brand,” says the company’s CEO, Alf-Gøran Knutsen.
DS Smith’s seafood box will be exhibited at the Seafood Processing North America trade show in Boston, US, March 10-12.
With DryPack, DS Smith is furthering its ambition to accelerate plastic replacement in the packaging space. Driven by its Now and Next sustainability strategy and working in partnership with customers, DS Smith has replaced 762 million problem plastics with fiber-based alternatives since 2020.
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim