Alpla expands pharma business with Heinlein Plastik-Technik acquisition
18 Jun 2024 --- The Alpla Group is expanding its pharma division Alplapharma by acquiring Heinlein Plastik-Technik. German packager Heinlein specializes in developing and manufacturing of closure systems, dosing systems and application aids for the pharma and medical industries.
“Heinlein Plastik-Technik is a good fit with our focus on the one hand on the dynamics of advancing technological innovations and on the global expansion of our business activities on the other,” says Alpla’s CEO Philipp Lehner.
“With the extensive know-how that Heinlein has to offer, we can expand our product portfolio to include high-quality primary packaging solutions for the pharma industry. The beneficiaries of this will first and foremost be our mutual customers, who can now source their tailored system solutions from a single place.”
Walter Knes, managing director of Alplapharma, adds: “With Heinlein Plastik-Technik at our side, our capacities in the area of injection molding will now considerably increase once again.”
“We additionally plan to turn the Ansbach site into a technology center for injection molding and automation technology for the entire Alplapharma group.”
One billion plastic pieces
Heinlein’s machine fleet comprises more than 60 injection molding and assembly machines. More than a billion plastic components are produced annually in three-shift operations.
Saskia Wellhöfer-Meyer, owner and CEO at Heinlein Plastik-Technik, sees the acquisition as the “perfect opportunity” to further develop the company’s site.
“We look forward to applying our broad expertise in the development and production of precision closure and dosing systems. As we continue to operate largely independently as a ‘Member of Alplapharma,’ we will be in an even better position to cater to the market demand for comprehensive, high-quality and competitively priced system solutions.”
Heinlein has been expanding its site since 2018. With more than 22,000 sqm, it now comprises development, construction and production together with molding and assembly.
The contract was signed on June 12. The parties have agreed not to disclose the negotiated details of the transaction.