Great Earth CEO talks supplement packaging trends and Scandinavian refill solutions
18 Jun 2024 --- Sweden-based supplement provider Great Earth is innovating in the industry’s packaging landscape, including refillable and recycled solutions. We sit down with the company’s CEO, Patrik Falk, to discuss how Great Earth is tapping into current supplement packaging trends.
Great Earth’s supplement bottles are made of recycled PET (rPET). Falk tells Packaging Insights that in the Scandinavian market, PET is a “great material” for packaging since more than 90% of all PET is recycled.
Great Earth is the first Swedish supplement company to create refill solutions for its products.
“We’re pleased to see other companies following suit as they recognize the success of this business model,” says Falk.
“Refillable product pouches not only conserve resources but also decrease the energy and emissions associated with producing new packaging.”
Since launching its refill pouches in late 2022, Great Earth has continuously worked to improve and expand its refill offerings.
“The positive response from our customers has solidified our decision to continue integrating refills into our product line,” continues Falk.
“One of our best-selling products is Vitamin C Complex, and we’ve calculated that each recycled jar is equivalent to 59 refill pouches in volume, which translates to significantly less waste and a reduced burden on the environment.”
In 2023, the supplement company saved 918 kg of rPET through consumers’ choice of refills.
Sustainability and circularity lead trends
Falk explains the supplement packaging industry is undergoing significant transformation, driven by the following trends:
1. Sustainability: “Consumers are increasingly demanding eco-friendly packaging solutions. Our collaboration with Blue Ocean Closures to introduce fiber-based caps directly addresses this need by drastically reducing plastic usage and carbon footprint.”
2. Circular Economy: “The industry is shifting toward a circular economy model, focusing on reducing waste and maximizing resource utilization. Our refillable product options and recyclable packaging align with this trend, minimizing environmental impact.”
3. Transparency: “Consumers want to know what they are buying and how it is made. Our clear and informative packaging design and our commitment to sustainable practices provide the transparency consumers seek.”
4. Innovation: “The industry constantly seeks innovative solutions to improve packaging functionality, sustainability and consumer appeal. Our adoption of cutting-edge technologies like fiber-based closures demonstrates our dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation.”
5. Personalization: “Consumers are looking for personalized products and experiences. Our diverse range of supplements and customizable packaging options cater to individual needs and preferences.”
Fiber-based closures
Great Earth recently partnered with Swedish start-up Blue Ocean Closures to launch fiber-based caps — a first in its sector.
“This groundbreaking technology, developed by Blue Ocean Closures, significantly reduces plastic in packaging closures. The cellulose fiber cap on Great Earth products marks the beginning of commercializing this new category of advanced, paper-recyclable closures,” says Falk.
“In line with our vision, choosing the most sustainable packaging solution was a natural step. Fully implementing Blue Ocean Closures’ fiber screw cap reduces our plastic use by 2.6 tons annually and positively impacts our carbon footprint. It’s a crucial milestone in our journey toward increased circularity.”
The innovation offers an alternative to traditional plastic screw caps. Great Earth’s vitamin supplements, packaged in rPET bottles with a 38 mm top diameter, are ideally suited for Blue Ocean Closures’ technology.
“With 95% fiber content, the closure not only reduces plastic usage but also contributes to a substantial reduction in carbon footprint. It simultaneously enhances shelf visibility and sends a clear sustainability message to consumers,” adds Falk.
“Save a pill”
Meanwhile, Great Earth also launched “Save a pill” to combat product waste. “By offering products at a reduced price and with transparent communication, we’re making it appealing for consumers to choose them and contribute to reducing waste,” says Falk.
Since launching “Save a pill,” the company has reduced its waste, saving products that would have otherwise been discarded due to short expiry dates, design changes or damaged jars.
“This demonstrates that small changes can make a significant impact in reducing waste,” Falk continues.
“Our long-term goal is to eliminate waste entirely, but we also recognize that it’s a challenge. Nevertheless, we continue to work diligently to continuously improve our processes and minimize our waste.”
“‘Save a pill’ is a sustainability initiative and an example of innovative business development. By adapting solutions from other industries to our own, we’re influencing our entire sector toward a more sustainable direction. We’re proud to be pioneers in this area and hope that more companies will follow our lead.”
By Natalie Schwertheim