Univation Technologies unveils Unigility: Licensed PE process for copolymer resins
19 Jun 2024 --- Dow subsidiary Univation Technologies has launched a licensed technology platform consisting of a tubular high-pressure PE process that produces low-density PE (LDPE) and ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymer resins. The platform is offered under the brand name Unigility Tubular High Pressure PE Process Technology.
“Building upon Dow’s and Univation’s collective 125+ years’ experience in both PE technology development and technology transfer excellence, Univation is pleased to offer licensees a proven, state-of-the-art tubular high pressure PE manufacturing platform and associated portfolio of well-recognized LDPE and EVA resin products,” says Nathan Wiker, president of Univation Technologies.
“Through our Unigility Tubular High Pressure PE Process Technology platform, Univation provides a robust licensed technology offering which includes process design, operational know-how, a full portfolio of proven LDPE and EVA resin products and complete licensing services and technical support before, during and after the plant start-up.”
Broad end-use applications
Univation Technologies is a global PE technology licensor with over 55 years of continuous PE licensing experience focused on the linear low-density PE (LLDPE) and high-density PE (HDPE) market segments.
Based on Dow’s tubular high pressure PE manufacturing platform, Unigility supports a broad array of key LDPE end-use products. Targeted applications include both high-volume and specialty market segments covering general purpose films, agricultural films, shrink films, heavy-duty shipping sacks, extrusion coating and lamination applications.
The new Unigility platform caters to the production of ethylene-vinyl acetate end-use applications in industrial and food packaging market segments. These include greenhouse films, footwear components, flexible hosing, photovoltaics, cheese and fresh meat barrier packaging and cereal liners.
Univation’s licensed EVA product offering delivers key performance attributes, providing low sealing temperatures, increased flexibility, impact resistance, improved optics, and “excellent adhesion” to a wide array of substrates.
Next to Unigility, Univation offers a package for PE production and portfolio of PE polymerization catalysts allowing its Unipol PE Process Licensees to access a broad range of high-volume and specialty polyethylene applications covering unimodal HDPE, bimodal HDPE, conventional LLDPE and metallocene PE market segments.
“Safe and reliable operations are achieved through automated plant start-ups and shutdowns, and low operating costs are enabled through a low energy consumption and efficient utility usage plant design,” details Univation.