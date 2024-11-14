Alpla makes multi-million investment to boost manufacturing workforce in plastic packaging facility
Alpla is expanding its workforce development efforts with a €15 million (US$15.88 million) investment in the construction of a new Learning & Development Hub in Iowa City, US. The facility, designed for training skilled workers for the plastic packaging industry, is set to open mid-2025 and will feature workshops, offices and training rooms.
The new hub is part of Alpla’s broader strategy to implement apprenticeship programs in the US, modeled after its successful dual apprenticeship system used in Austria and Germany. The program blends practical and theoretical training, a model that has already been exported to India, Poland, China, Mexico and South Africa.
Mirna Morcos, director for human resources in North America at Alpla, tells Packaging Insights: “Data has shown that the US is facing three unique situations within the labor market today: an aging workforce, challenging immigration and shortages in skilled workers. Meant to offset the issues affecting our ability to source great long-term talent, our investment will play a vital role in upskilling and reskilling the future workforce not only in Alpla but in the bigger manufacturing industry. ”
Career development opportunity
The hub is designed to serve as a specialized training ground for cultivating the skills of new and existing talent in the packaging industry.
“We developed the hub in three integrated pillars. Apprenticeships benefit those interested in learning a specific skill set and building long-term careers. Learning and technical training provide real on-the-job experiences for new and existing employees. And professional development is a pillar that speaks to the growth of current skill sets and prepares all employees to progress in their careers,” Morcos explains.
Alpla has partnered with Kirkwood Community College and the Industry Consortium for Advanced Technical Training to launch the apprenticeship program.
“This strategy not only creates a global worker who is well immersed in the world of manufacturing but also provides employees with opportunities to work with state-of-the-art technologies while partnering with our two Iowa plants — keeping them relevant and abreast of what’s happening in the industry today,” she adds.
Talent for international market
Those enrolled in the program will earn an AAS Degree in their field of study and receive additional training and German certifications.
The first three-year mechatronics training program began this summer, with plans to expand to plastics technology apprenticeships in 2026.
In June, Alpla expanded its pharma division Alplapharma by acquiring German packager Heinlein Plastik-Technik, a producer and system supplier specializing in closure systems, dosing systems and application aids for the pharma and medical industries.
“The bond between an individual and their work charts a path for growth where this new facility and program will not only train apprentices at the ground level but also support a robust pipeline of skilled workers at every level to drive the future of manufacturing,” Morcos concludes.