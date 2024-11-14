Mondi inaugurates flexible packaging hub to accelerate time-to-market speed
Mondi has opened a packaging hub in Germany to co-create flexible packaging solutions for the future. By bringing pilot lines, testing capabilities and co-creation space together in one building, the company aims to reduce time-to-market for new packaging and paper solutions.
FlexStudios houses an R&D center, an analytical laboratory, pilot lines and a customer experience center. The hub is a new 2,300-square-meter building located in Steinfeld, Germany, that offers three floors of interactive, inspiring collaborative space.
Elisabeth Schwaiger, Mondi’s head of innovation for Flexible Packaging, tells Packaging Insights that the company’s R&D efforts for 2025 and beyond will focus on advancing sustainable flexible packaging, with FlexStudios at the core of this mission.
“The new innovation hub enables us to work closely with our customers from the initial stages of product development, ensuring innovations are tailored to meet specific needs and are sustainable by design.”
“Through collaborative projects and access to our latest technologies, FlexStudios positions us to tackle evolving market demands and set new standards, shaping the future landscape of flexible packaging,” says Schwaiger.
Exploring future solutions
The experiential studios have been built so that customers can actively participate in the innovation process, benefitting from the company’s extensive expertise, state-of-the-art technology and customer-centric approach to driving sustainable change in the flexible packaging industry.
Thomas Ott, Mondi’s CEO for Flexible Packaging, says: “This ground-breaking hub brings to life the way we work closely with customers to understand material complexities and how packaging impacts the entire product lifecycle.”
“With FlexStudios, we are offering our customers a space to explore all our sustainable packaging and paper solutions. We are excited to collaborate with our customers on their transition to sustainable solutions. FlexStudios is more than just a building — it is an experiential space that will help shape the future of flexible packaging.”
The top floor of the building houses FlexStudios Inspire — an area for collaboration and research to develop fit-for-purpose, sustainable packaging solutions that meet consumer expectations and goals. It includes an interactive creative zone and discovery showcase profiling Mondi’s extensive portfolio.
The ground floor of the hub is home to FlexStudios Innovate, a new testing facility to develop and demonstrate Mondi’s products’ performance to lay the foundation for customers’ future success. With FlexStudios Advance on the first floor, customers can benefit from a laboratory and testing facilities.
FlexStudios was officially opened on November 12, marking a milestone in Mondi’s journey toward its MAP2030 commitment to developing innovative, circular-driven solutions.