Alpla releases lightweight PET wine bottles to slash emissions
13 May 2024 --- Alpla has added a PET wine bottle to its portfolio. The 0.75-litre bottle weighs 50 grams — roughly eight times less than glass alternatives. The first white wine bottles belonging to Austrian winery Wegenstein recently went into circulation in the Austrian wine market, making them part of the Europe-wide bottle-to-bottle loop.
The sustainable solution reduces carbon consumption by 38% compared to the glass alternative even before rPET is added, claims the company.
The PET bottle is now also available in a 1-liter version. Alpla plans to be manufacturing several million units a year from 2025 and is also planning solutions made entirely of rPET. The plastic packaging meets all the quality requirements, is available as a transparent or a green bottle and is suitable for all types of wine.
Daniel Lehner, global sales director of Food & Beverage at Alpla, says: “PET is light, unbreakable and recyclable, and can be molded with little energy needed, making the plastic the ideal packaging solution. With it, winemakers can improve their environmental footprint and lower their costs.”
rPET energy consumption
The lower material consumption and energy-saving manufacturing of PET bottles (compared to glass) reduce carbon consumption. The use of rPET further increases the reduction.
Even with 30% rPET, 43% is saved, while the ecological footprint of the solution made of 100% rPET is even halved at minus 50%, according to Alpla.
The recycled material is provided by the company’s own recycling plants. The low weight of the packaging also has positive effects on shipment. And there is a cost advantage, too. Alpla’s PET wine bottles are up to 30% less expensive than glass bottles, depending on the requirements.
The sustainable packaging solution works with conventional metal screw caps and is compatible with winemakers’ bottling lines, meaning it is flexible. Wegenstein fills the PET bottles on the same bottling lines as its glass bottles.
“The bottle has been perfectly tailored to the bottling and shipment processes. The close cooperation with the Wegenstein team significantly speeds up the market launch,” says Sebastian Rosenberger, project manager at Alpla.
“The PET bottle lives up to what it promises. It is visually appealing, ensures our quality and is practical. We are making an innovative offer to consumers who care about our environment and our climate,” explains Herbert Toifl, managing director of the Wegenstein winery.
Edited by Louis Gore-Langton