US Plastics Pact unveils circularity framework for films and flexibles
Key takeaways
- The USPP has released a new framework, Journey to Film & Flex Circularity, outlining actions needed to enhance the recycling of film and flexible plastic packaging.
- Key recommendations include prioritizing packaging reduction and reuse, and ensuring end market development.
- The framework advocates for tailored collection approaches based on community size, infrastructure, and market dynamics.
The US Plastics Pact (USPP) has released a framework outlining practical, system-level actions needed to strengthen the circularity of film and flexible plastic packaging in the US.
The paper titled “Journey to Film & Flex Circularity: A Framework of Necessary Design, Collection, and End Market Levers” argues that efforts to reduce packaging and scale reuse should be prioritized first, consistent with the waste hierarchy.
The framework highlights that where recycling is pursued, progress depends on addressing the full system, instead of a specific part.
Crystal Bayliss, interim executive director of the USPP, tells Packaging Insights: “Progress is critically needed, but it won’t happen overnight. Companies should look to incorporate recycled film into both packaging and products. Even if it’s a small amount at first, they can refine processes and build over time.”
“Getting higher grades of PCR from film may require significant investment in sorting or washing capabilities, and recyclers won’t invest if they don’t anticipate a return on that investment. Longer term contracts may be a way for buyers to incentivize that investment from recyclers.”
“Packaging manufacturers also play a critical role in helping their customers understand applications that can take PCR and working with equipment suppliers to handle any potential variability so the lines run efficiently.”
Ensuring recyclate demand
The paper says that end market development is the key lever for change. Collecting more material without a strong, reliable demand for recycled film risks shifting material without achieving real circular goals.
Peter Adrian, recycling coordinator at the Solid Waste Agency of Lake County, says: “Plastic film presents real challenges for existing curbside collection and sorting systems, and those challenges can’t be ignored.”
“What’s valuable about this framework is that it acknowledges those constraints and offers practical guidance — on design, end markets, and a range of collection options — rather than promoting a one-size-fits-all solution that doesn’t work in practice.”
Keya Peterson, vice president of strategy and sustainability at Amcor, comments: “Flexible packaging is vital to protecting and preserving products that meet the needs of consumers.”
“We’re committed to providing more sustainable, flexible packaging solutions that help advance circularity and keep packaging waste out of the environment. The USPP’s framework provides clear guidance that can help producers and users of flexible packaging further that goal.”
Targeting real-world conditions
The paper finds that there is no single, universal solution for film collection. Strategies need to vary based on community size, infrastructure, policy context, and local market dynamics.
The framework emphasizes the need for multiple collection approaches alongside continued circular redesign.
Bayliss says: “All viable forms of collection should be supported, and the best method will vary by region based on a variety of factors. Brands and packaging suppliers should not focus on just one desired outcome — they should be willing to talk about multiple options and work with municipalities and recyclers to tailor an approach that’s right for that region.”
“They can also help support consumer education and messaging on how to recycle the package. Increasing secondary sortation infrastructure will be important, and that investment can be supported through policy, grants, and long-term contracts for PCR.”