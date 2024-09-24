Amazon and Mondi introduce shock-absorbing lightweight paper mailers as bubble wrap alternative
24 Sep 2024 --- Amazon packaging scientists and engineers working with Mondi have rolled out a shock-proof and lightweight paper envelope in Europe, enabling e-commerce companies to ship goods without plastic bubble wrap. The protective mailers are optimized for weight and flexibility and are recyclable in conventional paper waste streams at home.
The Protective Mailers are made from Mondi’s strong but lightweight kraft paper and open-flute material. The flexible design makes the open fluting customizable to the needs of the product, ensuring resilience and protection to prevent goods from shifting inside the mailer during transit.
The printability of Mondi’s kraft paper also enables branding and distinctive designs to be added to each mailer.
The Protective Mailers are available in standard and customizable sizes. Their height can be adjusted to best suit the size of their contents, thereby reducing average parcel dimensions, optimizing material usage and facilitating lower shipping costs.
“E-commerce customers are constantly looking for protective, sustainable packaging in which their products are safely delivered to their consumers,” says Nedim Nisic, Mondi Group eCommerce director.
“We have risen to this customer challenge with our new fully paper-based solution – the Protective Mailer. This solution can handle any product, both fragile and bulky, from small electronics to books to fashion accessories and much more.”
Easier to fill without wasted space
Due to the lightweight lining, the package itself is lighter than equivalent-sized cardboard boxes, avoiding 44 g of packaging per shipment, on average, according to Amazon.
They are also easy to fill without wasting space due to their flexibility and the fact that they do not require additional padding materials, such as recyclable paper dunnage.
“Amazon stopped using traditional bubble-wrap padded envelopes in Europe several years ago, which presented a challenge to develop light, flexible and fully recyclable paper packaging that provides the same protection,” says Thais Blumer, European head of Sustainable Packaging for Amazon.
“Achieving both low weight and maximum protection with a 100% recyclable paper envelope was not an easy task, but these envelopes are easy to pack, simple for customers to recycle at home and enable damage-free deliveries.”
Amazon also recently replaced 95% of the plastic air pillows from its delivery packaging in North America with paper filler, targeting a full removal by the end of the year. The move comes as part of the e-commerce giant’s multi-year effort to remove plastic delivery packaging from the region’s fulfillment centers.
Tear and reseal
Protective Mailers, which have also been rewarded with the bronze award at this year’s Eurosac Grand Prix, are designed for user friendliness. Options available include a tear-tape for easy opening and an additional hot-melt strip for easy closure when returning the shipment.
“The Protective Mailers address a real need. In the recently released fifth annual Mondi eCommerce report — which covers eCommerce trends, analysis and attitudes – we found that 88% of consumers value protective packaging as their top need,” Nisic adds.
“In addition, more than half (58%) of survey respondents said they expect nearly all of their parcels to be delivered in compostable or recyclable packaging.”
“With the new Protective Mailer, made with fully recyclable paper, we cater to these consumer requests while ensuring the solution is easy to handle within fulfillment and logistics for our customers.”
Last month, Amazon announced plans to deploy a fleet of delivery drones in Italy, the UK and an additional US city, which will take flight before the end of this year. Once available, eligible Amazon customers can opt in to drone delivery and choose from thousands of items that weigh five pounds or less — including household products, everyday essentials, beauty items and office or tech supplies.