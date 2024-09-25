Diageo pilots paper whiskey bottle at Johnnie Walker Black Label bar in Scotland
25 Sep 2024 --- Diageo has released a “first of its kind” 90% paper-based bottle being trialed for Johnnie Walker Black Label exclusively at the whiskey label’s 1820 Rooftop Bar on Princes Street in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Diageo’s first paper-based 70 cl bottle trial was created in partnership with PA Consulting and PulPac, as part of the Bottle Collective.
The trial begins tomorrow and will assess how bartenders interact with and pour from the bottle and how the bottle fares in a bar environment. A total of 250 paper-based bottles will be used, and the trial is expected to run until mid-October. Members of the public will be able to see the bottles in use behind the bar but they are not for sale.
“We are constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation to not only deliver the premium quality and iconic design our customers expect from us, but to do so in a way that reflects our sustainability ambitions,” comments Jennifer English, brand director of Johnnie Walker Global.
“The paper-based bottle trial for Johnnie Walker Black Label marks a significant step forward in our journey. This test allows us to explore new packaging in the high-intensity environment of the on-trade. We are pioneering new packaging solutions and shaping the future of the industry.”
Lightweighting advantages
This will be the second paper-based bottle trial from Diageo and PA Consulting, following the success of the Baileys paper-based bottle mini format (80 ml) trial, using a similar Dry Molded Fiber innovation at the Time Out Festival in Barcelona earlier this year.
The design team has taken lessons from the technical aspects of the miniature format to create a larger and more complex shape for Johnnie Walker.
The new trial bottle comprises 90% paper and a very thin plastic liner. The technology makes the paper-based bottle approximately 60% lighter.
An initial external life cycle analysis of the prototype revealed a potential carbon emissions reduction of up to 47% compared to the Johnnie Walker Black Label glass bottle equivalent, highlights Diageo.
The bottle closure was developed in collaboration with PulPac, Setop DIAM and PA Consulting. It is made from a combination of cork and a similar Dry Molded Fiber paper technology used in the bottle. It is only intended for use during the trial and excluded from calculations.
The bottle’s design retains the iconic square shape of Johnnie Walker Black Label while enhancing the premium aesthetic with facets cut into the sides and the Striding Man embossed on the bottle and closure.
Ease of automated disassembly
The Johnnie Walker Black Label paper-based bottle for this test is designed with recyclability in mind, among other aspects.
The plastic liner is designed not to require consumer or bartender disassembly, as it is not attached or bonded to the outer paper layer, assisting recycling facilities to separate without disrupting the recycling process.
The stopper used for trial purposes is not recyclable, but Diageo says it is developing alternative solutions. Throughout the further development of the paper-based bottle, the recycling capability will be a “key factor” for future versions of the bottle.
“These bottles break new ground in packaging design and show the potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions while seeking to maintain the elegance, luxury, and bottle size expected in the premium drinks market,” says Jamie Stone, Design and Innovation expert at PA Consulting.
“PulPac’s Dry Molded Fiber technology opens up new possibilities for cost-effective, lightweight, less carbon intensive and more sustainable packaging. We look forward to collecting feedback from bartenders and the public following the market trial, so we can test and refine the bottle and technology further.”
This week, PulPac partnered with PA Consulting and Optima to co-develop bespoke machinery to industrialize PulPac’s Dry Molded Fiber applications, including coffee capsules and blister packaging.
PulPac’s previous collaborations to customize its Dry Molded Fiber include a partnership with OptiPack, a supplier of packaging prints and barrier solutions, which introduced a colored and patterned tissue tray based on the material. It also teamed up with Greece-based Matrix Pack Group to develop single-use cutlery and with Swedish coffee chain Da Matteo on fiber-based hot beverage lids.
In May, PulPac and Danish confectionery brand Lakrids By Bülow explored plastic packaging alternatives for premium sweets based on Dry Molded Fiber technology.
Paper-based advances
Diageo and Johnnie Walker continue to explore paper formats across the wider portfolio as a means to reduce carbon emissions. This includes an ongoing partnership with Pulpex as it continues to develop and internally test its initial paper-based bottle concept.
Beyond paper-based solutions, the brand recently introduced Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ultra, branded the “world’s lightest whisky glass bottle,” weighing 180 g without the stopper, the “result of years of experimentation and innovation.” The teardrop-shaped bottle features a lattice stopper and bamboo frame to “bring luxury and simplicity together.”
While Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ultra is a design experiment, insights gained from the trial will guide future glass lightweighting initiatives across the Diageo portfolio.
These latest innovations form part of Diageo’s ambition to reduce its carbon footprint by exploring new packaging formats, including the launch of a 70 cl aluminum spirits bottle with Baileys, a global licensing agreement with circular economy technology company ecoSPIRITS and removing the cardboard gift boxes in its premium Scotch portfolio to reduce excess packaging.
By Benjamin Ferrer