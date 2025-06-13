Amcor equips Bulldog with lightweight tubes for face wash
Amcor has supplied skin care brand Bulldog with lightweight and post-consumer recycled (PCR) flexible tubes for its face wash. The move is expected to save approximately 8.5 metric tons of plastic annually.
Amcor says it has reduced the tube sleeve’s wall thickness by 16.67%. The reduction applies to Bulldog’s 50 mm diameter flexible tubes in 100 mL and 150 mL sizes, which are used for various products.
“This latest iteration of the 100 mL and 150 mL flexible tubes is proof of both Bulldog’s and Amcor’s commitment to a circular society where more sustainable consumption and recycling are the norm,” says Amcor’s sales director, Joe Horton.
“By applying our technical expertise and working together, we have found an innovative way to develop an even more sustainable packaging solution.”
James Barnes, brand director at Bulldog, adds: “The result of our continuing successful collaboration with Amcor is a consumer-facing product that has enhanced its sustainability credentials while still looking attractive.”
Testing and lightweighting
The updated tube sleeve results from close collaboration between Amcor and Bulldog with the goal to improve Bulldog’s sustainability credentials.
Amcor developed a series of rigorous trials to prove that this change did not compromise squeezability and consumer experience. Meanwhile, the redesigned lightweight tube maintained high print and leak-test qualities.
The lightweight tube sleeve is reportedly compatible with the existing tube cap and shoulder, ensuring the filling process remains unimpacted.
In addition to the lightweighting, Amcor increased the plastic’s PCR content within the complete tube to over 62%.
Since 20217, Bulldog has used certified sugarcane from Amcor for its virgin material. As a biopolymer bi-product of food production, sugarcane-derived plastic reduces Bulldog’s reliance on fossil fuels.