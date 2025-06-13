Beyond The Headlines: Mondi launches paper bag, Vetropack accelerates glass production
This week in industry news, Mondi launched its re/cycle PaperPlus Bag to protect fast-drying flooring solutions, and Vetropack Group released a plan to increase the production of lightweight, thermally hardened glass bottles starting in 2026. Meanwhile, Hershey’s Kisses brand joined forces with The Pokémon Company International to launch new chocolate packaging.
In brief: Launches
Mondi introduced its re/cycle PaperPlus Bag Advanced, a paper bag designed to protect humidity-sensitive goods while reducing plastic content. The company says its solution is designed to protect powdery products, offering “excellent barrier performance against moisture and supporting recyclability.” The paper bag features a thin, 20 µm film to maintain moisture protection for humidity-sensitive products. The product was developed as part of Mondi’s collaboration with flooring systems producer Uzin to protect its fast-drying flooring solution.
MG America, the US subsidiary of MG2 of Bologna, Italy, and a supplier of processing and packaging equipment, introduced a modular tray forming and loading machinery line. The company’s GTF60 Flexi provides premium modularity and versatility in a compact, balcony-style design while still producing up to 240 cartons/trays per minute. The GTF60 Flexi is fully servomotor-controlled and said to be user-friendly due to its “ultra-fast changeovers, easy cleaning, and streamlined maintenance.” The GTF60 Flexi can accommodate a range of desired box sizes, from a minimum of 80x34x40 mm to a maximum of 280x250x150 mm. This makes the machine suitable for packaging various products, including pharmaceutical, medical devices, nutritional, food, confectionary, and general consumer products.
In brief: Production and facilities
Vetropack Group announced its goal to “significantly” increase the production of lightweight, thermally hardened glass bottles in Austria, starting in the second quarter of 2026. At its site in Pöchlarn, the company spent several years developing a process that makes glass bottles “extremely resistant through thermal hardening, while also reducing their weight.” The thermally tempered bottles are up to 30% lighter than traditional reusable bottles and offer optimized performance. Vetropack is preparing the infrastructure in Pöchlarn for the installation of a large-scale machine. For the development, design, and manufacture of the first industrial production plant, Vetropack is working with Iprotec, a machine construction solution provider based in Zwiesel, Germany.
The Legacy Paper Group, a subsidiary of BMI Group US, announced plans to restart Paper Machine #8 (PM8) at its Port Huron facility, US, bringing 30,000 tons of annual production capacity back online after a four-year shutdown. PM8 specializes in producing “high-quality, ultra-lightweight papers” for quick-serve restaurant packaging, candy wrappers, medical table covers, and tissue overwraps. According to the company, the facility’s geographic location provides cost-effective access to key markets throughout the Midwest and Northeast, while established supply chains and experienced workforce enable rapid production ramp-up.
In brief: Partnerships and acquisitions
The Hershey’s Kisses brand and The Pokémon Company International joined forces to introduce special-edition Hershey’s Kisses wrapped in collectible Pokémon foils. Each Hershey’s Kisses chocolate is wrapped like a Poké Ball. There are 151 unique foil designs inspired by the original Kanto region Pokémon. The Hershey’s Kisses brand is also releasing a limited-edition Collector’s Case designed specifically to hold all 151 chocolates. Consumers can display their Hershey’s Kisses and Pokémon collection on the Collector’s Case.
Palantir Technologies partnered with Fedrigoni, a reference manufacturer of specialty papers for packaging and other creative applications, self-adhesive labels, graphic support for visual communication, and RFID. The alliance aims to accelerate Fedrigoni’s digital transformation by leveraging advanced AI capabilities and Palantir’s solutions. Initially focused on stock optimization and demand forecasting, the partnership is expanding to support Fedrigoni’s digital transformation objectives. The collaboration between Fedrigoni and Palantir represents a step in enhancing operational efficiency and driving innovation across Fedrigoni’s global operations.
APP Group collaborated with Continental Cup in launching GC120, a cup line designed to meet growing sustainability demands. The launch of GC120 cups offers businesses a PFAS-free, food-safe solution that aligns with regulatory changes and consumer expectations. Manufactured using APP Group’s Foopak Bio Natura, GC120 cups provide an alternative to conventional plastic-lined cups. According to the company, the water-based barrier technology ensures these cups are compostable and recyclable.
Great Point Partners, a Greenwich-based private investment firm focused on the healthcare industry, announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Eutecma, a German-based developer of sustainable, modular, and reusable temperature-controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceutical cold chain shipments. Eutecma’s “retecma” has created a circular system for its packaging materials with an extensive network of Refreshment Centers. The process ensures materials remain in circulation for as long as possible while reducing CO2 emissions. With this acquisition, Eutecma acquired Resolvision, Eutecma’s proprietary re-use machine technology utilized at its Refreshment Centers.