Amcor Capsules and Moët & Chandon design plastic-free cap foil for champagne
05 Jun 2024 --- Amcor Capsules is working with champagne brand Moët & Chandon to develop a plastic-free foil made of aluminum and paper, branded Essentielle, to reduce the environmental footprint on bottle capsules and closures. The launch is expected this October.
The Essentielle foil is created using paper made in Europe, a material with a lower carbon impact than other plastic solutions on the market. By replacing plastic with paper, the carbon footprint is 31% lower than that of standard polylaminate foils.
In addition, Essentielle contains approximately 60% aluminum. The Tree assessment tool by Citeo attests to aluminum's recyclability when combined with glass recycling in France. Aluminum also retains the product’s aesthetic properties. It fits the bottle perfectly and can be customized according to market requirements.
“The launch of the Essentielle plastic-free foil draws attention to the expertise at our Mareuil-sur-Aÿ site, which specializes in the manufacture of foils and is located in the heart of the Champagne region,” says an Amcor spokesperson.
“Amcor Capsules is drawing on Essentielle to revolutionize the industry by offering a recyclable, plastic-free solution that suits the fast pace of their packaging lines, confirming its major role among wine-growing players, here in Champagne.”
Unchanging productivity
A key element of the innovation is that Amcor Capsules guarantees that its customers’ bottling and packaging processes, as well as its productivity, are unchanged.
As the world’s biggest producer of Champagne, with production lines capable of handling more than 12,000 bottles per hour, Moët & Chandon says productivity is a top priority.
The innovation is a part of Amcor Capsules’ Transparence program that was developed in July 2023 to reduce the company’s environmental impact. Transparence has already allowed Amcor Capsules to integrate more than 90% recycled tin in capsules and sparkling foil, as well as incorporating up to 46% recycled aluminum in screw caps for the still wine and spirits segment.
Essentielle also rises to the challenges faced by the world of Champagne and sparkling wine.
“At Moët et Chandon, we are proud to support and accelerate innovation within the Champagne sector. For over 10 years, we have been spearheading initiatives to reduce our environmental impact and cut carbon emissions. As such, our products are developed and analyzed to improve their environmental performance,” Sibylle Scherer, president and CEO of Maison Moët.”
“Our goal for 2024 is to take this even further, and working with Amcor Capsules on the Essentielle foil reflects this commitment. At Moët et Chandon, we believe we can do great things if we work together. Our collaboration on the Essentielle project with Amcor Capsules — a leader in its sector and our partner for 15 years — is evidence of this belief.”
The Essentielle foil will be produced at the Mareuil-sur-Aÿ site in Champagne from October 2024. Initially, the solution will only be available with texturing (standard or customizable) to allow sparkling wine players to retain the premium look of their bottles and the productivity of their packaging lines. The Essentielle foil with a smooth finish will be available during the first quarter of 2025.
