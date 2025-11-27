Quadpack equips Marini SkinSolutions with refillable packaging
Key takeaways
- Quadpack supplied Marini SkinSolutions with Regula Airless Refill packaging, as well as recyclable bottles and tubes.
- Over 50 products now use fully recyclable and partially recycled materials.
- The refillable solution offers protection, precise dosing, and easy inner-bottle removal.
Beauty packaging manufacturer and provider Quadpack has delivered Marini SkinSolutions with Regula Airless Refill, as well as premium bottles and tubes, for its rebranded skin care range. Over 50 products are packaged in fully recyclable and partially recycled materials.
Jan Marini Skin Research has rebranded to Marini SkinSolutions, undertaking an overhaul of its packaging. Reviewing the options with Quadpack, it chose the thick-walled PET solution Regula Airless Refill for its aesthetic and technical properties.
“We take pride in producing our solutions in the US. From formulations developed at our headquarters to packaging primarily sourced within the US, we strive to keep our supply chain as local as possible,” says the company.
Circular solutions
The new Quadpack packaging is said to keep the formula safe from external contaminants, while providing precise dosing and a high restitution rate. The refill solution features a snap-on ring that allows easy removal of the inner bottle after use.
Quadpack provided a variety of thick-walled PET bottles and tubes, made and decorated in North America, and assembled in Dallas, US.
Last month, Quadpack introduced the Serenity Tube for eye cream solutions. The tube is available with an aluminum barrier layer or PP, with an ethylene-vinyl alcohol barrier for formula protection. The cap is made of PE. Recycled content can be added to the tube, with up to 100% in the cap and 50% in the sleeve, according to the company.
The company also launched a monomaterial PET liquid makeup bottle, aimed at masstige and niche makeup brands. The packaging solution is said to be recyclable and customizable.
Last year, Quadpack unveiled the Arena jar. The packaging was developed for easy refilling and recycling efficiencies and was designed for “clean and comfortable” usage.