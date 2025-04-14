Amcor provides TheraBreath with recyclable blister packs for gum
Amcor is equipping TheraBreath’s Icy Mint chewing gums with blister packs. TheraBreath chose Amcor’s high-density PE (HDPE) AmSky Blister System due to its “superior functionality” and recyclability features.
AmSky is a vinyl- and aluminum-free thermoform blister system solution. Amcor says the product is more environmentally sustainable and carbon footprint-optimized than alternatives. It is designed for recycling in rigid and flexible streams.
TheraBreath’s Icy Mint chewing gum is currently available in major retailers across the US.
“We’re thrilled to deliver the innovative AmSky Blister System, a packaging solution offering premium performance that can also help advance brands’ sustainability goals,” says Art Castro, Amcor’s vice president for Healthcare in North America.
“This milestone marks a significant step forward in the journey toward more sustainable blister pack solutions for personal care, pharmaceutical, and healthcare packaging solutions.”
Amcor supported TheraBreath in the selection of the AmSky Blister System. The solution reportedly underwent “extensive validation processes” to ensure the compliance of performance and timeline requirements.
“We are proud to bring our differentiated portfolio, global presence, and deep expertise to help healthcare customers worldwide access the right solutions for their unique needs,” says Virginie Maes, vice president for Healthcare Flexibles — EMEA and Global, Amcor.
“The AmSky Blister System exemplifies our commitment to innovation, enabling brands to protect and preserve their products while also advancing their sustainability goals.”
Amcor says the AmSky Blister System has been recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers for meeting or exceeding the Critical Guidance Protocol for the North American PE film stream. It also received an HTP-Cyclos rating of 87% for HDPE rigid recycling stream and 73% for mixed flexible plastics (polyolefins).