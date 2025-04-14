Ireland’s DRS hits one billion packaging containers returned in first year
DRS in Ireland has registered significant success in its first year, according to smart waste management company Sensoneo. Ireland’s DRS IT system provider says that as of this April, the scheme established 3,200 active collection points, 9,886 registered products, and 1.2 billion collected containers through reverse vending machines (RVMs).
According to the data, out of the 3,200 collection points, over 2,600 were equipped with RVMs and 600 with manual collection.
Alan Pearson, chief information officer at Re-turn, the operator of Ireland’s DRS, says: “Technology plays a central role in the success of Ireland’s DRS, and Sensoneo has been an outstanding partner in delivering the robust IT infrastructure behind it.”
“Their platform allows us to manage the system with accuracy, efficiency, and transparency across every stage, from collection to reporting, giving us the confidence to scale quickly and deliver meaningful results. Together, we’re building a reliable foundation that supports Ireland’s transition to a circular economy and a cleaner, greener future.”
Martin Basila, CEO at Sensoneo, adds: “The successful implementation and operation of DRS in Ireland, along with its positive reception by the public and consumers, demonstrate that a deposit system can work effectively and is the best way to achieve a high collection rate for single-use packaging.”
Sensoneo’s end-to-end, ready-to-integrate software for DRS collects data and enables integration between stakeholders within the process chain. The international waste management company says its software is cloud-based and compatible with any reverse vending machine.
Ireland’s “impressive achievement”
Ireland was the 16th European country to implement a DRS, and this February, the country registered the return of the one-billionth packaging container at Lidl Ireland in Kilcarbery, Dublin. Sensoneo says this is “an impressive achievement” for a nation of 5.3 million people.
The country’s DRS scheme includes PET plastic bottles and aluminum cans ranging from 150 mL to 3 L. A deposit of €0.15 (US$0.17) applies to containers between 150 mL and 500 mL, while a deposit of €0.25 (US$0.28) applies to containers over 500 mL up to 3 L.
Sensoneo points out that plastic bottles can be recycled up to seven times, while aluminum cans can be recycled infinitely.
EcoVend by Reconomy, a waste technology company also supporting the implementation of Ireland’s DRS, said in an interview with Packaging Insights that spreading awareness about how the scheme works is key to ensuring a high rate of participation.
Meanwhile, the UK Government recently approved a bill to introduce a DRS for single-use beverage containers in England and Northern Ireland by 2027.