DS Smith launches reusable cooler to replace styrofoam alternatives
DS Smith has released the GoChill Cooler, a recyclable and reusable cooler that aims to reduce reliance on plastic and styrofoam substitutes. The packaging solution is made from wax-free corrugated board, designed to regulate the temperature of F&B products, keeping them fresh during transport.
The solution features DS Smith’s GreenCoat technology, a “food-safe, moisture-resistant, recyclable coating box solution” that controls, regulates, and insulates F&B products.
Evans Elliott, innovation product specialist for DS Smith North America Packaging and Paper, says: “As warmer weather approaches and consumers spend more time outside, our high-performing cooler keeps perishable items cold for every outdoor activity. GoChill Cooler provides a household item that is reusable and easily recyclable.”
The GoChill Cooler meets food-grade safety standards through testing and claims to provide the same cooling efficiency as other coolers that negatively impact the environment.
According to DS Smith, studies indicate that 63% of cooler buyers value minimizing environmental impact, while 52% are willing to spend more for an eco-friendly product.
Fresh and eco-friendly F&B
Demand in the US for eco-friendly alternatives to plastic and styrofoam is increasing, says DS Smith.
A recent consumer packaging survey conducted by the packaging provider revealed that one in five consumers would not buy from a company that uses styrofoam. At the same time, different research indicates that 77% would use the GoChill Cooler over other disposable coolers.
Recently, Packaging Insights spoke with Susana Aucejo, Surface and Barrier director at DS Smith, about the drive for eco-friendly barrier coatings. She said: “Barrier layers can help by reducing the need for plastic layers in packaging and, therefore, also lessen the overall use of fossil fuel-based materials. In addition, barrier materials can help preserve food longer, extending shelf life and reducing spoilage and food waste.”
Meanwhile, researchers in Finland and Spain developed a bio-based packaging solution using cellulose and pomegranate peel powder for cold-chain food transport amid consumer demand for sustainable and functional food packaging that regulates temperature.