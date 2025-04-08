Amcor partners with snack company for paper-based packaging
Amcor is equipping organic snack producer Riverside Natural Foods with its AmFiber paper-based packaging for Riverside’s MadeGood Trail Mix bars. The packaging update is said to boast paper curbside recycling without compromising packaging performance.
AmFiber is a paper-based laminate made with FSC-certified fiber. According to Amcor, compared to traditional bar wrap, the new packaging can reduce the amount of virgin plastic by 77%.
Desmond VanHouten, director of marketing at Amcor Flexibles North America, says: “The partnership of Amcor and Riverside Natural Foods pairs two industry leaders in sustainability to deliver an innovative package that is How2Recycle certified and easy for consumers to recycle anywhere.”
Moreover, Western Michigan University, US, certified the product, detailing that it meets the reliability standards needed for recycling processes.
Consumer compatibility
Amcor and Riverside Natural Foods also conducted an independent home usage study to validate the packaging’s success. In the study, consumers used the product for one week during which they evaluated the packaging’s performance.
It concluded that 79% of consumers agreed the package is “somewhat better” or “much better” than the usual granola bar wrapper. Additionally, 79% of consumers agreed they would choose this product over another brand that doesn’t have recyclable packaging.
Salma Fotovat, co-founder and sourcing, procurement, and impact director at Riverside Natural Foods, says, “At Riverside Natural Foods, we are continuously letting our curiosity guide us and asking ourselves, how can we take the next best step toward a more sustainable future?”
“For us, this was innovating a category-first paper package for our consumers to enjoy while minimizing the impact on the planet. We are so proud to achieve this with our partners at Amcor.”
Snack packaging
Industry experts are identifying a growing tension between the need for convenient, disposable foodservice packaging and the environmental concerns it raises. Increasingly, snack packaging providers are switching from plastic to paper-based solutions.
Last year, Walkers Chocolates launched its Turkish Delight and Mint Cream chocolate bars in fully recyclable paper wrappers and Sonoco provided DoggyLove with paper-based cans for dog food.