Sonoco partners with DoggyLove to launch paper-based pet snack cans
Sonoco has joined forces with German pet snack start-up DoggyLove for plant-based cans. Sonoco’s GreenCan, featuring a 92–98% paper content solution, is said to offer increased recyclability, short delivery times, strong sustainability credentials, and full-surface printing capabilities.
“We thought long and hard about what the right packaging was to present this product to market. To reflect the values of our brand, it was very important to us that it was both high quality and sustainable,” says Christoph Wirth, who owns and runs the business with his wife, Konstanze.
“Our business is personal to us, inspired by our own dog, a labrador called Peggy. Our core mission now is to develop healthy snacks to promote the health and well-being of all dogs. We’ve always found our collaboration with Sonoco to be very pleasant and constructive. Sonoco has been very supportive during the whole product launch process.”
Local solution
DoggyLove initially considered sourcing various packaging options from Asia. However, it recognized that this approach would result in prolonged delivery times and heightened exposure to global political uncertainties.
“This has led us to decide in favor of a locally manufactured solution, which was also a perfect match with our values: GreenCan, the paper-based can from Sonoco. We see this as just the beginning of our partnership and we’re already planning other potential products that would also be a perfect fit with this packaging,” says Wirth.
Sascha Di Nardi, sales manager at Sonoco Germany, comments: “We’re delighted to have found a suitable sustainable alternative in GreenCan for their packaging and are pleased to hear that they have had a positive response from their customers too. We look forward to continuing our partnership with DoggyLove in the future.”
Last year, Sonoco released paper bottom EnviroCan as part of its new design for natural, plant-based food products under Marigold Health Foods.