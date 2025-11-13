Andritz tech powers Genera’s compostable grass-based packaging
Key takeaways
- Andritz has supplied pulping and stock preparation systems to Genera to expand its US facility for grass-based, compostable packaging.
- The new equipment boosts pulp supply for molded fiber packaging used in food applications, supporting Genera’s vertically integrated, non-wood production model.
- The partnership strengthens Genera’s capacity to meet growing demand for circular, bio-based alternatives to fossil-based plastics.
Andritz has supplied its pulping and stock preparation technology to Genera, a US producer of grass-based packaging.
The installation of the Andritz machinery is part of Genera’s large-scale expansion of its facility in Vonore, US, where locally grown grasses are turned into compostable and high-performance packaging solutions.
The pulping and stock preparation equipment helps ensure the supply of pulp to the facility’s thermoforming systems to produce molded fiber packaging for food applications.
“We were thrilled to continue our partnership with Andritz as we expand our production capabilities,” says Ben Mascarello, CEO at Genera.
“Andritz’s pulping and stock preparation systems are essential to our mission of producing high-quality, compostable packaging. This expansion allows us to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging and reinforces our commitment to environmental stewardship.”
Transforming grass into packs
As an integrated biorefinery and sustainable materials company, Genera partners with local farmers in Tennessee to grow grass that is described as regenerative. It then transforms it into “domestically sourced, compostable molded fiber and other biobased products.”
Genera is also said to be North America’s largest vertically integrated producer of non-wood molded fiber packaging. It offers “a wide range” of stock and custom solutions, including film lamination, coatings, heat sealing, pad insertion, embossing, and printing
The company serves food and consumer packaging, foodservice, retail, healthcare, and institutional markets, employing a circular, farm-to-compost, and recycling model.
Andritz says that these packaging solutions support the circular economy and the shift away from fossil-based plastic packaging.
Andritz supplies multiple refiners, stock preparation equipment along, additional pulp washing, and dewatering equipment. These components are said to facilitate Genera’s production process by increasing capacity and contributing to efficient and sustainable operations.
Genera has used Andritz non-wood pulping equipment since 2019 and the two companies have maintained a close collaboration since.