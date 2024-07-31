Aquapak report: Most UK FMCG companies fear reputational and financial damages of unsustainable packaging
31 Jul 2024 --- Increasing the volume of sustainable packaging, such as paper, is now the “number one priority” for improving the environmental performance of UK FMCG businesses, according to new research from Aquapak Polymers.
The majority of respondents say there is a “significant threat” to business if the environmental performance of the packaging used is not improved. Two-thirds described it as “high” while 31% say it was “average.” Just 3% say the threat was “very low.”
Nearly three quarters (70%) of respondents say that their business faces the risk of reputational damage if they don’t improve the environmental performance of their packaging.
Meanwhile, 67% say they could miss ESG and sustainability targets and 60% say they would see a drop in market share to competitors.
Ranking green impact priorities
The study involved 100 UK packaging experts responsible for packaging R&D, technology, design and sustainability for FMCG brands.
The shift to paper packaging is ranked ahead of moves to improve the energy efficiency of operations, biodiversity. It is also prioritized above reducing the carbon footprint of logistics and reducing water use and waste.
Reducing or abolishing plastic use altogether ranked last.
The report outlines that 24% of respondents identify the Packaging Director as the ultimate decision-maker when it comes to moving to more sustainable materials in their business, while 22% say it was the CEO, 17% say it was the finance director and 14% say it was the brand director, followed by the operations director (13%) and sustainability director (10%).
“It is really encouraging to see that moving to sustainable packaging materials such as paper is the top priority for FMCG brands and a board-level decision when it comes to improving their environmental credentials and mitigating reputational and financial risks of not doing so,” says Dr. John Williams, chief technical officer at Aquapak.
“Abolishing the wrong sort of plastic use is important and is a longer term target, the change has to be balanced as they assess alternative materials and wait for greater clarity around targets and regulation.”
Hydropol “performs like plastic, recycles like paper”
Aquapak Polymers’ portfolio of new polymer-based material technologies includes Hydropol, a “high-performance” polymer developed by Aquapak’s research chemists. The solution is designed to help product and packaging design meet all necessary functional and performance requirements, while increasing recycling, reducing plastic pollution and supporting the circular economy.
When extrusion coated or laminated onto paper, Hydropol adds strength and barriers to oxygen, oil and grease, and its solubility allows 100% paper fiber recovery through paper recycling mills.
Hydropol can be recycled, re-pulped, composted and is distinctively compatible with anaerobic digestion, Aquapak claims. “Furthermore, if unintentionally released into the natural environment, Hydropol — which is non-toxic and marine safe — will dissolve and subsequently biodegrade,” details the supplier.
“It does not break down into harmful microplastics, so it still has a safe end-of-life even if it is not disposed of as intended.”