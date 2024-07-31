Saxon Packaging outfits Pimentae’s RTD cocktails with vibrant flat-pack gift packaging
31 Jul 2024 --- Saxon Packaging’s (part of Smurfit Kappa Group) latest collaboration with alcoholic beverage company Pimentae unveils new gift hamper packaging for the UK brand’s ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails.
Pimentae sought three hamper boxes to showcase the collaboration’s flavored margarita range, prioritizing their RTD products’ safe and secure delivery.
The brand underscores the importance of the unboxing experience, especially in the age of social media influencers. According to Smurfit Kappa, 87% of people use social platforms when making shopping decisions.
Switching from solid board boxes to corrugated cocktail packaging hampers, Pimentae designed the new hampers to align with the bright, bold and colorful aesthetic of its cans and bottles inspired by tequila’s Mexican heritage.
The new flat-pack design maximizes pallet yield, allowing more boxes to be stacked on a single pallet. This slashes storage and transport space while reducing carbon footprint during transportation.
Saxon Packaging highlights that this enables more orders to be stored and shipped simultaneously, further cutting CO2 emissions.
With flexible printing options, the packaging specialist utilized double-sided litho-print to add intricate patterns and bold hues to the hampers.
“The double-sided litho printed boxes allowed us to truly reflect the vibrancy and ethos behind the designs that Morgan Dagata created, and we are looking forward to more projects of this nature,” says Mike Impson, sales director at Saxon Packaging.
Saxon Packaging recently shared updates on its other latest RTD packaging innovation partnership activities, including a cardboard box for RTD cocktails brand Edmunds Cocktails and bespoke can packs for Arrowtown hard seltzer drinks.