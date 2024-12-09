Ardagh Glass Packaging partners with coffee company for US-made glass bottles
Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America (AGP-North America) is equipping Chameleon Organic Coffee with tailor-made glass bottles. The partnership marks the cold brew coffee company’s transition from imported glass packaging to US-made products.
The glass bottles from AGP-North America are specifically suitable for two Chameleon Organic Coffee products: the 10oz Ready-to-Drink Cold-Brew Coffees and the 32 oz Cold-Brew Coffee Concentrates.
Stewart Irving, senior vice president for operations at Systm Foods — the parent company to Chameleon — says: “We’re thrilled about our partnership with Ardagh. Ardagh offers exceptional quality and consistency, enhanced sustainability with a shorter shipping distance, and proudly U.S.-made products — all with significantly improved lead times.”
AGP-North America also custom-designed a new bottle for Chameleon Organic Coffee, which has a sculptured embossing on the bottle’s shoulder.
Local and regional sourcing
Recent research by Eunomia Research & Consulting concluded that Chameleon Organic Coffee achieves a nearly 30% reduction in carbon footprint by switching to US-made glass bottles.
Moving to locally sourced packaging solutions is gaining popularity as it reduces transportation miles. Locally sourced packaging provides a more dependable supply chain and lower transportation emissions.
Chameleon Organic Coffee has reduced transportation by 7000 miles when purchasing glass bottles from AGP-North America.
Growing products in US market
The transition marks the growth of Ardagh packaging products in the US.
In July, Packaging Insights reported on AGP-North America’s introduction of a series of craft beverage bottles. The bottles are 12 oz (355 mL) and available in three different colors: emerald green, flint (clear) and amber (brown).
Moreover, in August, the glass bottle company increased its stock spirits portfolio by releasing bottles sized 50 mL, 100 mL, and 375 mL. They are fully recyclable and can be reused multiple times without any loss in quality.