Ardagh Metal Packaging-Europe equips Britvic with new Tango Mango soft drink can design
05 Feb 2024 --- Ardagh Metal Packaging-Europe is collaborating with Britvic Soft Drinks and using the “Highend” design for a line of new Tango Mango cans.
The can, featuring a combination of the Tango brand and Ardagh’s Highend technology, is set to captivate consumers with its “eye-catching” design and packaging. Britvic Soft Drinks is using the collaboration to introduce Tango Mango, a new flavor under the Tango brand.
The 330 mL standard can is adorned with the new Highend design and a matte finish.
Britvic chose Highend for its innovative market approach. “Decorated beverage can ends were presented as a concept by Ardagh, and we thought it would be the perfect fit for our launch of Tango Mango,” says Victoria Burridge, brand manager at Britvic.
The collaboration with Ardagh’s graphics team resulted in the selection of a “unique” mango graphic, integrated with the can’s overall artwork that allowed Britvic to bring its vision for Tango Mango to life.
Burridge adds: “The Highend designs complement the bold and vibrant nature of our product and not only enhance the visual appeal of our packaging but also align seamlessly with the Tango brand’s essence, adding a new dimension to the consumer experience.”
The power of limited editions
The Tango Mango design follows the principles of Britvic’s “rotational flavor strategy,” Tango Editions. This strategy combines tastes with packaging designs, with the Highend can providing enhanced visibility for the flavor descriptor “The Tang.”
“We’re all about creating eye-catching packaging that grabs the consumer’s attention to promote sales,” states Mike Cunningham, packaging development manager at Britvic. “With innovation being a key category driver for fruit flavored carbonates, we are committed to continuing to innovate in this space.”
The Highend designs are a limited edition feature on single-serve Tango Mango cans, which are transported to Britvic via an underground passage, connecting Ardagh’s Rugby plant with the next-door Britvic factory, reducing carbon emissions and exemplifying its commitment to environmental sustainability.
Limited editions have proven to be a powerful tool for market activation, boosting sales and creating buzz among consumers, says Ardagh. The Highend designs on the Tango Mango cans enhance the appeal of the limited edition, providing consumers with a unique and premium beverage experience.
The new cans align with the commitment of Ardagh and Britvic to innovate and deliver “unparalleled” value to consumers in the ever-evolving beverage market, say the companies.
The Tango Mango cans debuted in the British market on February 1. The release primarily targets symbol groups, independent retailers and wholesalers, strategically positioned within Britvic’s portfolio for immediate consumption.
