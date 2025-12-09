- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Other materials
- Industrial
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Beauty & self care
- Beverages
- Bioplastics
- Caps & closures
- Compostables
- Design & branding
- E-commerce
- Other materials
- Industrial
- Labels & labeling
- Machinery & automation
- Metals
- Other packaging
- Pet food
- Pharma & healthcare
- Premium luxury
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
ProAmpac to acquire TC Transcontinental Packaging for US$1.51B
Key takeaways
- ProAmpac will acquire TCP for US$1.51B, expanding its global reach.
- The deal adds strengths in protein, dairy, medical, and pharma packaging across multiple regions.
- The acquisition aims to accelerate next-gen sustainable packaging development.
ProAmpac is purchasing TC Transcontinental Packaging (TCP) from TC Transcontinental. The acquisition is said to expand ProAmpac’s global footprint in sustainable packaging and material science expertise.
ProAmpac has signed a definitive agreement to purchase the North American flexible packaging company for US$1.51 billion, subject to customary adjustments for debt and debt-like items, cash, and net working capital.
“This acquisition is a transformative milestone for ProAmpac and TCP. Through TCP, ProAmpac is broadening its end-market focus to include protein, dairy, and medical segments, and expanding its geographic presence,” says Greg Tucker, founder, vice chairman, and CEO at ProAmpac.
Isabelle Marcoux, executive chair of the Board at TC Transcontinental, adds: “TCP has found an exciting new home with ProAmpac. Like TC Transcontinental, ProAmpac has built its business with a focus on helping customers succeed. With this common background, I am confident that ProAmpac will be a strong cultural fit for TCP and that the combination will be well-positioned to deliver increased value to customers.”
Adding advanced pack capabilities
TCP generated a reported US$1.2 billion in revenue during the 12 months ended July 27, 2025. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of calendar 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, and other customary conditions, according to the companies.
ProAmpac brings sustainability, speed, and material science to the global packaging market. TCP is said to be “a strong strategic fit” that will add advanced capabilities in the dairy, meat, medical, and pharmaceutical end markets, as well as manufacturing capacity in North America, Latin America, the UK, and New Zealand.
ProAmpac says the combination will accelerate its development of next-generation packaging, including barrier films, monomaterial structures, and fiber-based solutions, to help its customers meet their value creation and sustainability goals.
Michael Nelson, managing partner and head of investing at PPC, says: “We have maintained a consistent, long-term commitment to building ProAmpac into a leading packaging provider, supporting organic and acquisition growth to meet customer demand for more sustainable packaging solutions.”
“The acquisition of TCP continues this strategy by adding a highly respected provider of innovative solutions in complementary markets and expanding ProAmpac’s presence geographically.”