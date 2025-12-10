- Industry news
Rewastec CEO explores PPWR-inspired packaging reform in Southeast Asia
Key takeaways
- Thailand is aligning with EU PPWR core principles through policy, exports, and multinational influence without adopting the regulation by name.
- Local regulations should adapt to local realities — climate, informal recycling systems, and infrastructure gaps — is critical for effective implementation.
- Material innovation, PCR demand, and regulatory convergence are accelerating circular packaging practices in Thailand and Southeast Asia.
The core principles of the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) are “absolutely relevant” to Thailand and the broader Asia-Pacific region, according to Wisarut Chalee, founder and CEO at the Thai material innovation and recycling company Rewastec.
Chalee asserts that for the PPWR principles — prevention, design for recycling, higher recycled content, and strong producer responsibility — to work, they need to be adapted to local structural realities.
“Based on Rewastec’s experience working with packaging manufacturers, industrial partners, and government stakeholders, a Thai PPWR-style framework would likely be pragmatic, phased, and tailored to local conditions,” he tells Packaging Insights.
Thailand is preparing to meet PPWR requirements, even if not explicitly under the same name. “From Rewastec’s collaboration with manufacturers and brand owners, we see three clear signals.”
Firstly, Chalee points out that multinational companies are already implementing PPWR-aligned design principles. “Their global packaging standards are directly influencing Thai suppliers and converters.”
“Government policy direction is aligning with circular economy goals. Thailand’s Plastic Waste Management Roadmap, EPR discussions, and low-carbon initiatives are preparing the regulatory foundation,” he adds.
Another factor is that Thailand’s export-driven industries are already feeling the pressure to comply. “Thai original equipment manufacturers and packaging manufacturers serving EU markets are redesigning packaging to meet upcoming PPWR standards.”
“Additionally, Rewastec has observed growing demand for high-quality PCR materials, traceable recycling processes, and low-carbon composite solutions, reflecting PPWR-driven market pressure.”
Regulatory convergence in Asia
Chalee was a speaker at the event “The EU PPWR: A source of inspiration for the Asia-Pacific region?” hosted by Switch-Asia and the European Environment Bureau. At the event, he said: “At Rewastec, we view the EU PPWR not just as a challenge but as an opportunity to drive real circular solutions in Asia.”
“By transforming plastics and agricultural waste into high-quality, traceable materials that meet global standards, we demonstrate how Asia can lead the transition to a circular economy — with transparency, accountability, and impact.”
While he says that regulatory standardization in the Asia-Pacific Region and globally remains unlikely in the near term, he adds that “regulatory convergence is increasingly visible.”
Chalee expects an increased alignment on the “core principles” of PPWR, including EPR, design for recycling, recycled content, and restrictions on problematic packaging formats. “Global brands are already harmonizing practices internally.”
“Southeast Asia has the opportunity to leapfrog,” he continues. “With the benefit of EU learnings, countries in the region can build modern circular systems more efficiently — combining regulation, digital tools, and advanced recycling-ready materials.”
Material innovation is also “essential” to making PPWR principles achievable, according to Chalee.
“Rewastec’s composite materials — made from post-consumer plastic and agricultural fibers — offer high strength, weather resistance, and up to 89% lower CO2 emissions compared to virgin plastics. Such innovations enable real circularity and support companies working toward PPWR-aligned goals.”
Packaging specificities in Southeast Asia
Discussing the packaging and waste management sectors in Southeast Asia, Chalee highlights that climate can also influence packaging patterns.
“Hot, humid climates and fragmented retail systems (for example, wet markets) require packaging that prioritizes food safety, shelf life, and transport durability. These factors may be affecting how quickly reuse and refill models can scale.”
“Much of Southeast Asia’s recycling system depends on informal collectors and small scrap traders. A PPWR-style framework must be inclusive of these groups or be designed to gradually formalize their role,” he adds.
There are also some infrastructure and technology gaps in waste management, according to Chalee. “Many countries lack robust sorting and high-quality recycling infrastructure. Without investment, ambitious PPWR-style targets might result in ‘paper compliance’ instead of real outcomes.”
“That said, the EU model provides a strong directional benchmark. Global brands operating in Thailand already align their packaging portfolios with EU regulatory expectations. This is accelerating the adoption of circular design principles and PCR usage in the Thai market.”
Packaging trends in Thailand
Rewastec indicates the presence of “several promising directions across multiple sectors” in Thailand’s path to reduced and more environmentally sustainable packaging usage.
Chalee highlights the following development in the Thai packaging sector:
• Lightweighting
• Transitioning from multilayer to monomaterial structures
• Refill and reuse pilots across retail, hospitality, and events
• Rapid growth in PCR usage and advanced composite materials for non-food packaging and durable applications.
“Rewastec specifically contributes by converting post-consumer plastics and agricultural residues into high-performance composite materials, helping brands reduce virgin plastic usage while improving carbon performance.”
He calls for the introduction of clear and locally-relevant recyclability criteria that define what “recyclable packaging” means in Thailand. He says such criteria should favor monomaterial solutions and avoid structures that current recycling technologies cannot handle.
“The inclusion of minimum PCR content, starting with non-food applications, is a high-readiness area in Thailand and a core focus of Rewastec.”
“EPR schemes need to implement eco-modulated fees and the funds collected are to be reinvested into improving sorting, collection, and upgrading PCR quality.”
Reuse and refill pilots should target “high-feasibility” sectors, such as hospitality, beverages, and B2B packaging, “rather than a blanket mandate.”
“Stronger reporting and transparency requirements can enable accurate tracking of packaging placed on the market and its end-of-life outcomes,” he also highlights.