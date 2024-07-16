Australian-German collaboration provides Asia-Pacific region with hemp-based packaging
16 Jul 2024 --- Australian ag-tech company Wandarra and German packager Papacks are joining forces to transform the packaging industry across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region by reducing plastic waste. The partnership will leverage Wandarra’s access to hemp supplies with Papacks’ modern production technologies.
The collaboration between Wandarra and Papacks plans to advance Australia’s circular packaging economy.
“Wandarra contributes its locally sourced hemp, a sustainable and versatile raw material, while Papacks brings in advanced technology for creating eco-friendly packaging,” Tahsin Dag, founder and CEO at Papacks, tells Packaging Insights.
“Together, we are reducing dependence on single-use plastics and accelerating the transition to sustainable, hemp-based packaging solutions.”
“The collaboration leverages Wandarra’s expertise in cultivating high-quality industrial hemp and Papacks’ technological prowess in turning these hemp resources into functional, biodegradable packaging. This synergy not only supports environmental goals but also enhances both companies’ market positions by offering innovative and sustainable packaging solutions in the Asia-Pacific region,” says Dag.
Wandarra is based in Townsville, North Queensland, and Papacks in Cologne, Germany. The parties are currently working together to formalize the Australia Asia-Pacific exclusive IP licensing agreement with an end date intended for the next few weeks.
Recycled material demand grows
Australia’s packaging economy has predominantly relied on single-use solutions, contributing significantly to environmental challenges, particularly in waste management.
Steve Tiley, Wandarra’s CEO, tells us that although single-use plastics have been favored for their cost-effectiveness and convenience, there is an accelerating shift toward alternative solutions.
“The environmental impacts of these materials are becoming increasingly evident, prompting a move toward more sustainable materials like hemp, which is central to our partnership.”
Australia’s recycling infrastructure is evolving. Currently, approximately 49% of the country’s packaging materials are recycled, according to Tiley.
“There is a growing effort to enhance these rates through better facilities, innovative technologies and stronger community initiatives.”
“The demand for recycled materials is rising, driven by consumer awareness and regulatory changes aimed at reducing waste and promoting a circular economy. Our partnership emphasizes the use of hemp, a highly sustainable and recyclable material, which aligns with these goals,” adds Tiley.
Circular Economy Program
Wandarra, based in Townsville near the Great Barrier Reef, capitalizes on its local logistics network to distribute innovative hemp-based products. Townsville’s rail, road, sea and air infrastructure enables Wandarra to distribute goods and services efficiently.
The partnership will first target single-use plastics in the fresh produce sector with NGO Smart Precinct NQ Queensland.
The Circular Economy Program, a project supported by the partnership, is also working to develop packaging solutions that replace single-use plastics and position the region as a leader in this industry.
Papacks provides a turnkey solution, including equipment training and commissioning, to ensure seamless production and adoption of sustainable packaging technologies. The production timeline plans for initial testing using samples produced in Germany, and delivered to North Queensland, to accommodate local consumer preferences.
The Australian production team will be trained on the production lines in Germany, followed by commissioning and acceptance of the equipment and transport to the final Wandarra production site. This phase is scheduled to start in Q4 2024.
By Natalie Schwertheim