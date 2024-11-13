Avantium and Kirin boost PET recycling in Japan with PEF material integration
Avantium is partnering with Kirin Holdings, a Japanese beer, beverage and wine company to apply Avantium’s plant-based and recyclable material PEF to Kirin bottles and packages.
Renewable and circular polymer materials company Avantium’s PEF, branded Releaf, has been working with Kirin since 2020 to explore the potential of PEF for Kirin’s product portfolio.
Over the past three years, Avantium and Kirin have engaged in a productive collaboration, working on PET/PET multilayer applications, PET/PET blending and PEF monolayer evaluation.
Efforts have been directed toward verifying the recyclability, barrier properties and formability of PEF. As the results have been promising, Kirin decided to intensify the collaboration with Avantium by broadening PEF evaluation to various types of containers for Kirin group’s products.
Masaki Nakaya, unit general manager of the Institute for Package Innovation at Kirin’s Research & Development Division, says: “Avantium’s application to CPBR [Cross Border Privacy Rules system] will add a new environmentally favorable package alternative to Japan’s beverage industry.”
“Kirin has been a leading company in Japan in sustainable practices, for example, by developing sustainable containers and packaging that employ recycled materials and bio-based feedstocks.”
PEF integration
Kirin is also supporting Avantium in integrating PEF recycling into the existing PET stream in Japan as part of the application process to the Japanese Council for PET Bottle Recycling (CPBR).
Avantium has already secured such an allowance for PEF in the PET recycling stream in Europe, recognized by the European PET Bottle Platform, and in the US, acknowledged by the Association of Plastic Recyclers.
Yuzhong Chen, Avantium’s business development manager Asia, says: “The consideration of our plant-based, recyclable PEF into Kirin’s packaging is a significant step toward a sustainable future for all. We believe that every consumer has the right to enjoy their favorite products, knowing that the packaging is not only safe and high-quality but also kind to our planet.”