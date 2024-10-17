Avantium launches PEF brand name for bio-based packaging transition
Avantium has launched the Releaf brand name for its plant-based and recyclable polymer PEF (polyethylene furanoate). Releaf aims to help transform the plastics industry, providing sustainable and superior solutions for bottles, packaging and textiles.
Releaf stands for replacing fossil-based plastics with plant-based solutions and embracing the principles of recycling, renewing and rethinking.
“Avantium already has 16 offtake agreements in place for this polymer, ranging from Carlsberg, LVMH, Kvadrat, PANGAIA and AmBev,” Caroline van Reedt Dortland, Avantium’s director for communications, tells Packaging Insights.
Avantium’s commercial plant, the world’s first, is set to open on October 22.
“On costs, Avantium’s initial focus is on high-value markets such as high-barrier films and specialty bottles, where Releaf competes on performance,” says Van Reedt Dortland.
“The further increase of scale through a licensing model will lower the cost price of Releaf. This will also enable Avantium to compete in high-volume markets, including large bottles for carbonated soft drinks.”
Releaf applications
Avantium has also partnered with the design studio Hoogvliet Jongerius. For this year’s Dutch Design Week, October 19–27, in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Avantium and Hoogvliet Jongerius created “From Plants to Plastics,” an installation showcasing Releaf and its artistic potential.
The collaboration looks into the application areas of Releaf plant-based plastic, from films and sheets to yarns, creating distinctive textures and structures.
Nienke Hoogvliet at Hoogvliet Jongerius says: “Working with Releaf has been an eye-opening experience. We’ve been able to push the boundaries of what’s possible with sustainable materials, creating pieces that are not just eco-friendly but truly beautiful.”
Earlier this month, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Avantium Food Contact Notification for using its PEF in food contact articles. Avantium also signed a conditional offtake agreement with Plastipak to purchase PEF for F&B food packages for US consumers.