US FDA greenlights Avantium’s plant-based polymer in food-safe packaging
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Avantium Food Contact Notification (FCN) approval for the use of its polyethylene furanoate (PEF) in food contact articles.
PEF is a 100% plant-based, recyclable polymer marketed with a “significantly lower” carbon footprint than traditional plastics like PET or other packaging materials such as glass or aluminum.
Since October 5, the renewable and circular polymer materials company’s food contact grade PEF has been permitted as packaging material for all food types in the US, whether filled and stored at room temperature, refrigerated or frozen.
The move complements Avantium’s existing European food contact approvals.
Caroline van Reedt Dortland, Avantium’s director of communications, stresses the commercial significance of PEF’s entry into the US’ F&B market.
“FDA approval is a prerequisite for supplying PEF in this segment. Therefore, FDA approval is important for all our current and new partners in this segment, as they are active in the F&B market,” she tells Packaging Insights.
When asked about further PEF expansion plans, Van Reedt Dortland says she anticipates a global reach for Avantium’s material. “We are, for instance, also targeting markets in Asia.”
“PEF stands out due to its excellent barrier properties, which help extend the shelf life of food and beverages. Its higher mechanical strength means less material is needed, and its lower processing temperature reduces energy consumption compared to traditional fossil-based plastics,” explains Van Reedt Dortland.
“These unique characteristics make PEF an ideal choice for monolayer packaging. Additionally, when used with PET (polyethylene terephthalate) in multilayer packages, PEF acts as an effective barrier layer, enhancing product shelf life where a single PET layer falls short.”
Ana Sousa Dias, manager for product stewardship and regulatory affairs at Avantium, adds: “The FDA’s acceptance of Avantium’s PEF for food contact applications marks a significant achievement for Avantium. It highlights our dedication to providing sustainable and safe solutions for the packaging industry and consumers. We are excited to see the positive impact PEF will have on the market.”